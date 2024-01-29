Organised by MDLBEAST, the three-day music conference is amplifying the music and creative scene across Saudi Arabia and the region

XP Music Futures, the three-day music conference organised by MDLBEAST, is making waves in the MENA region, cultivating the music scene and community for its third consecutive year. The event, held at Riyadh’s JAX District from 7-9 December, offers a dynamic program that spans both day and night, featuring a remarkable 47.42% increase in the number of international, regional, and local speakers compared to the previous year, totaling 286 speakers.

Sessions at XP Music Futures addressed critical topics such as ‘Maintaining a Thriving Grassroots Culture,’ ‘Powering The Creative Economy with AI,’ and ‘Turning up for a Sustainable Future: Music for Climate Action.’ This regional-first event encompasses panels, workshops, live acts, retail experiences, and more, serving as a precursor to the grand SOUNDSTORM music festival from December 14th to 16th.

MDLBEAST CEO, Ramadan Alharatani says: “Over the past three years we have brought together the brightest minds in the music and entertainment industry from across the globe. We consider XP an incubator of talent and creativity—giving artists a platform, knowledge, tools, and network that they need to forge successful, sustainable, and profitable careers in the region and around the world.”

Diversity is a key focus, evident in the gender split of 48.25% female vs. 51.75% male, the international speakers comprising 51.7%, and regional/local speakers at 48.3%. With representation from over 30 nationalities, XP Nite promises an eclectic mix, featuring performances by more than 150 artists across seven event stages.

With each passing day, the event continues to amplify the nation’s cultural landscape

The captivating energy on display beautifully seized the momentum, highlighting the vast musical potential of Saudi Arabia. XP Music Futures, held at Riyadh’s JAX District, hosted sessions like ‘DJing & Turntablism Workshop with Nacho Marco’ and ‘Listen Up! The Importance Of Hearing Health.’

Beyond the music, the event offers a unique escape, known as “The Healing Oasis,” where nature, music, and art converge to create a sensory haven for attendees. Elevating the essence of music innovation in the Middle East, Hamaki spearheads “Beyond The Beats: Sony Music Middle East x Hamaki” at XP Music Futures. This distinctive workshop not only showcases Hamaki’s pioneering influence but also becomes a pivotal chapter in the event’s commitment to unravelling artistic frontiers and fostering educational brilliance.

As XP Music Futures transitions from day sessions to XP NITE, Saudi Arabia’s underground scene explodes with energy, featuring over 130 artists across seven stages. Notable collaborations like Noctuary x Yoyaku and MDLBEAST Records X SWANA Sound amplify the nightlife, keeping party-goers moving until the late hours. Among the diverse lineup, international acts such as Tinariwen from Mali and Chelina Manuhutu from the Netherlands bring their unique sounds, while local talents like Majid Untamed and Femme Fest x EQUAL Arabia’s lineup contribute to the eclectic mix, ensuring a dynamic and unforgettable three-day extravaganza.

XP Music Futures and its accompanying festival SOUNDSTORM not only showcase the present vibrancy of Saudi Arabia’s music scene but also contribute significantly to its future growth and cultural enrichment. With each passing day, the event continues to amplify the nation’s cultural landscape, solidifying its position as a catalyst for the music industry in the MENA region.

