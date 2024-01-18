Undercover restructures management after BMG exit

Managing partner Michael Schacke has announced a series of changes after reacquiring 51% of shares in the German promoter

German promoter Undercover has announced a restructure after record label BMG sold its controlling stake in the company.

BMG acquired a majority stake in the Brunswick-based firm in October 2020 but announced earlier this month it had agreed a deal for Undercover – along with its other live business Karo – to be transferred back to the minority shareholders

Undercover managing partner Michael Schacke reacquired 51% of the shares from the Berlin-based music giant to once again become the sole shareholder, and has now appointed long-time employee Rilana Sandelmann to the management board as MD.

Sandelmann, who previously headed up the marketing & communications department, has been with Undercover since 2014 and will also take over its ticketing division and drive forward the expansion of its brand partnership arm. Tobias Laufer will now report to Sandelmann as human relations manager.

Schacke will continue to be responsible for the overall strategy, developing the operational core and new business, while Tobias Huwe will become an authorised signatory alongside Tobias Menskes, who will now head up the local business department.

“Undercover is 100% independent again. We are full of energy and creativity and are now more agile and even faster”

“Undercover is 100% independent again,” says Schacke. “We are full of energy and creativity and are now more agile and even faster. As the new managing director, Rilana will not only help shape this new course. I believe she will even set it. She is a great leader, an expert in her field, emphatic and very smart. The new management team, which consists of three Tobis in addition to Rilana and myself, has big plans.”

Huwe, who has been with the company for 13 years and previously worked as head of production, will also be responsible for the events, shows and festivals, and technology departments. Sandelmann, Huwe and Menskes are also responsible for additional departments at Undercover.

“I see Undercover as a start-up with more than 30 years of experience in the live and creative industries, and I’m very keen, together with Micha and our team, to pick up some pace from here,” says Sandelmann. “We will rejuvenate ourselves, tap into new and exciting target groups and expand our regional, national and international networks.

“We will retain what makes us who we are. Undercover works in partnership, fairly and transparently. Female artists have always played a significant role in our roster – that’s great. The genres are diverse. But there’s more to come.”

