UAE’s rapid growth set to continue

Longstanding state-owned promoter Flash Entertainment and Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management combined earlier this year to form a company named Ethara. It seeks “to shape the untapped and unique opportunities in the live events space while continuing to deliver growth that has firmly positioned the Middle East on the global entertainment stage”.

The firm operates four venues on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi: Yas Marina Circuit, Etihad Park, Etihad Arena, and Yas Conference Centre, and owns the rights to the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Yasalam After-Race Concerts, which this year include performances by Shania Twain, Ava Max and Tiesto, and Foo Fighters.

From a touring perspective, the Etihad Arena has provided a large uptick in stops in Abu Dhabi for international acts since it opened in 2020,” says Brint Jackson, Ethara’s chief venues officer. “The indoor, multipurpose venue has meant that Abu Dhabi is now a viable stop on global tours 365 days a year – where we were often limited to a shorter duration of the year due to the warm regional climate.

“There is a real appetite in the region to continue this rapid growth that we are seeing to cope with the demand, and Ethara is well placed for this following our recent joint venture announcement with Oak View Group, the world’s biggest venue developer and operator to expand into the market and support international brands and touring acts expand across the region.”

Meanwhile, major Nordic promoters All Things Live entered the market, led by longstanding regional promoter Thomas Ovesen of T.O.P. Entertainment, who has brought the likes of Elton John, Ed Sheeran, and The Eagles to the UAE. He says the big change recently has been the opening up of neighbouring Saudi Arabia. “Suddenly, there’s a potential giant entering our market, with a population of potential ticket-buyers that probably equals the rest of the market combined and with a buying power that is just unfathomable,” Ovesen says of the recent escalation in events.

“It will benefit the entire region because there’ll be artists coming that otherwise wouldn’t be there. Companies have been sitting on the sideline, thinking ‘Are we missing out on something? It appears very complex and perhaps PR dangerous to get into that pool so should we really get in?’ And now they’re in large numbers saying, ‘Yeah, let’s get in’ because it’s better to be part of what happens there than not.”

Big names have been coming through, including 50 Cent, KISS, and Bryan Adams. Compared to the pre-Covid era, conditions are vastly improved for such tours, given the fresh availability of equipment, new purpose-built venues ranging from 2,000-capacity spaces to arenas, and a pro-active approach by the tourist authorities in Abu Dhabi (the country’s second largest city market after Dubai) to attract and financially support entertainment.

“Business has been extremely strong across the region, and our show count and ticket sales are significantly greater than pre-Covid levels,” says James Craven, president of Live Nation Middle East, who brought Guns N’ Roses, Sting, Blackpink, Imagine Dragons, and Abdul Majeed Abdullah to arenas this year. “The regional economy has bounced back since the 2020 pandemic and is now stronger and more resilient than ever. A highlight for 2023 was the 12-show Backstreet Boys tour in May, including Egypt, India, UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and South Africa. This tour clearly demonstrates that the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia is now a fully-fledged touring region and ready for business.”

Family entertainment and comedy shows are thriving, too. “Trevor Noah in October is tipped to be the biggest comedy show to come to the UAE,” says Craven. Live Nation catered to the UAE’s 200 nationalities (and vast array of languages) with a launch of the Wireless festival in Abu Dhabi featuring supporting acts from across the Middle East and South Asia: Wegz from Egypt, Indian acts King and Divine, and Pakistani hip-hop duo Young Stunners. “Getting the talent mix right in the Middle East is key to success and strong ticket sales,” Craven explains.

The main challenge remains of a lack of grassroots talent. Despite younger generations embracing K-pop, hip-hop, EDM, and Latin music, there has historically been no significant club circuit here. Things are changing at this level, too, though: recent visa changes now allow locals to follow careers in music more easily. Ovesen has worked on schemes and IPs designed to bring breaking acts and DJs to the country, and Live Nation recently launched its first club show in Dubai, with the intention of kick-starting an entire grassroots circuit.

Live Nation is also aiming to bring Arabic artists to the world. It recently appointed Amin T. Kabbani to lead a newly formed team, with the aim of bringing Arabic performers to audiences 50 Cent across Europe, North America, Latin America, and Australia. “Expanding our operations to include international touring for Arabic talent is a natural progression for Live Nation Middle East,” said Craven.

“The commitment will be demonstrated through shows hosted within the Middle East itself, utilising iconic venues, such as Etihad Arena. By supporting emerging talent in their home region, we aim to strengthen the foundation of the Arabic music industry and contribute to its global recognition.”

