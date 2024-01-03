Two killed after car driven into concert crowd

Explosives were found inside the vehicle following the collision outside Rochester's Kodak Center, just after midnight on New Year's Day

A couple were killed and at least nine people injured when a car loaded with gas canisters was driven into a crowd leaving a New Year concert and collided with another vehicle.

The incident took place at 12.50am on Monday (1 January) following a show by US rock band Moe at the the 1,968-seater Kodak Center in Rochester, New York.

Rochester Police Department chief David Smith told reporters that two officers had been helping pedestrians cross the road in front of the building when the collision occurred.

“Just before the crosswalk, an eastbound Ford Expedition struck a Mitsubishi Outlander that was exiting a nearby parking lot,” he said. “The force of the collision caused the two vehicles to go through a group of pedestrians that were in the crosswalk and then into two other vehicles.

“There was a large fire associated with the crash that took the Rochester Fire Department almost one hour to extinguish.

“Once the fire was extinguished, first responders located at least a dozen gasoline canisters in and around the striking vehicle. Based on the danger level associated with these, the Rochester Police Department bomb squad and the Joint Arson Task Force responded to the scene.”

“So far we’ve uncovered no evidence of an ideology and no nexus to terrorism, either international or domestic”

According to New York Post sources, the crash was initially being investigated as possible domestic terrorism, but no terror link has been found.

“So far we’ve uncovered no evidence of an ideology and no nexus to terrorism, either international or domestic,” said FBI agent Jeremy Bell at a news conference.

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Michael Avery of Syracuse, later died in hospital of his injuries.

“Although the motive behind the crime remains unknown, the conversations we’ve had with his family so far lead us to believe that Avery may have been suffering from possible undiagnosed mental health issues,” said Smith.

“At this time, we’ve not been able to identify [that] there was anyone else involved in the crime, or that it was part of a larger plot. Additionally, we have not uncovered any information, leading us to believe that the actions of Michael Avery on New Year’s Eve were motivated by any form of political or social biases.

“It must be noted this is an ongoing investigation and additional information may be developed.”

“On a night that was meant for celebration and togetherness, we are faced instead with a tragedy that defies understanding”

Moe have released a statement on social media in response to the tragedy, saying it had left them “in profound shock and sadness”.

“On a night that was meant for celebration and togetherness, we are faced instead with a tragedy that defies understanding,” said the band. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of those who lost their lives, and our thoughts are with those who were injured.

“We are immensely thankful to the first responders and venue staff for their swift and courageous actions in securing everyone’s safety.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.