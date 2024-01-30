Toury app launches registration phase

The new platform allows touring artists to directly search for and communicate with a network of music industry providers across the globe

A new service that is aiming to connect acts and their representatives with multiple service providers and music industry support personnel is being launched today, with interested parties invited to register to the online platform.

The brainchild of Hometown Talent Agency’s Guillaume Brevers, Toury promises to be a groundbreaking platform that will allow touring artists to directly search for and communicate with a network of music industry providers all across the globe. This includes everything from van and backline rental companies to tour managers, light and sound engineers, riggers, crew, merch printers and more.

The app will allow artists and their teams to post requests, connect with professionals worldwide, compare quotes, and make informed decisions all on one platform. From last-minute needs to detailed arrangements, Toury has been designed to simplify the process for touring artists and promoters to find the perfectly fitted service providers for their tours and events.

For industry professionals, the platform should help open doors to unprecedented visibility on a global scale, providing opportunities to connect with new clients, boost their income and elevate their careers.

“Toury will go fully live once we reach 1,000 registered members”

The Toury launch page is now live and Brevers is inviting both artists and industry professionals to register to become part of the database.

“Toury will go fully live once we reach 1,000 registered members,” explains Brevers, adding that those first 1,000 users will be eligible for a 50% discount on their inaugural subscription.

The system will operate on a commission-free model for transactions between clients and providers, while access to Toury’s premium service starts at less than €21 per month.

