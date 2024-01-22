Tomorrowland partners on new Colombian festival

The 10,000-capacity event in Medellín will centre Tomorrowland's newly built CORE stage, which stands at 17 metres high

Tomorrowland is launching a new 10,000-capacity festival in the Colombian city of Medellín, with the help of local promoter Breakfast Club.

The EDM giant will transport its newly created CORE stage to Medellín’s botanical garden for the two-day event on 11 and 12 May.

Built over the course of a year, the fully transportable stage is 17 meters high and 30 meters wide and incorporates strobes, fog machines and fireworks fountains among other features.

At Tomorrowland presents Core Medellín, the structure will house performances from “the leading names” in house and techno.

The new festival is supported by Breakfast Club, the decade-old promoter behind Medellín festivals Ritvales and La Solar Festival.

The CORE stage debuted last weekend at Tomorrowland’s event in Tulum, Mexico, and is slated to ‘pop up around the globe’ including at Tomorrowland Belgium.

The 70,000-capacity flagship will return to Boom, in the province of Antwerp, between 19–21 and 26–28 July.

In addition to Belgium and Colombia, Tomorrowland has also been exported to France and Brazil.

