The Eagles announce European farewell shows

The Eagles have announced a UK stint at Manchester’s new Co-op Live along with a stadium date in the Netherlands as part of their Long Goodbye farewell tour.

The American group – Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey – will perform three nights at the 23,500-cap Co-op Live – on 31 May and 1 & 4 June.

Their European swansong will then extend to Arnhem’s 41,000-cap GelreDome in the Netherlands on 13 June, with the band joined on all dates by special guests Steely Dan. Co-op Live, which will become the UK’s largest indoor arena when it opens in April, will be the only UK stop on the tour.

“We’ve always said that our mission is to bring the world’s biggest artists to Manchester, and we’re delighted Co-op Live is hosting the only UK shows of Eagles’ farewell tour,” says Co-op Live executive director and GM, Gary Roden. “Hosting these shows epitomises the ambition that the arena is built on, and we can’t wait to be part of plenty more historic events like this one.”

The group, who are represented by manager Irving Azoff, revealed their plans to bring the curtain down on their 52-year career with one final tour last summer, beginning last September at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The tour is expected to continue into 2025, as “the band will perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands”.

“The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand”

“The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds,” read a statement from the band. “Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful.

“Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set.”

The Long Goodbye Tour resumes with the first of two nights at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on 2 February.

“The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up,” added the group. “Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swansong, but the music goes on and on.”

Over the band’s more than 50 years of touring, the Eagles have performed more than 1,000 concerts around the world, accounting for more than 15 million tickets.

