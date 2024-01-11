Sony Music Masterworks links with live producer

Founded by Bonnie Royal and Michael Stevens, Roast Productions focuses on producing theatre, concerts and family entertainment events.

Sony Music Masterworks (SMM) has announced a new strategic venture with live entertainment company Roast Productions.

Founded by Bonnie Royal and Michael Stevens, London-based Roast Productions (RP) focuses on producing theatre, concerts and family entertainment events.

Royal and Stevens will continue to lead the company’s day-to-day operations and collaborate with Masterworks on the development of a range of new productions, working in partnership with both Masterworks president Mark Cavell and Ollie Rosenblatt, founder and CEO of SMM-backed UK concert promotion and production company Senbla.

“I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Bonnie and Michael to the Sony Music Masterworks family,” says Mark Cavell, president of Sony Music Masterworks. “Their creativity and expertise will further support our endeavours in securing and creating new quality and original live productions that will captivate and entertain audiences across the globe, and provide first-class content for our other partners to promote and market.”

Recent and current RP shows include Macbeth starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma, 2:22 A Ghost Story and variety show Christmas Actually, curated by Love Actually filmmaker Richard Curtis and produced in partnership with Senbla.

“The strength of its vision and values makes it the ideal partner for us as we develop a diverse body of work in the UK and internationally”

“It is an absolute honour to join Sony Music Masterworks and develop new work and new markets together,” add Royal and Stevens, producers and co-MDs of Roast. “The strength of its vision and values makes it the ideal partner for us as we develop a diverse body of work in the UK and internationally.”

SMM’s agreement with Roast Productions is the latest in a series of strategic partnerships and acquisitions advancing its growth as a multi-faceted worldwide entertainment business operating in more than 30 countries.

A division of Sony Music Entertainment, SMM has acquired stakes in live businesses such as Senbla, Barcelona-based Proactiv Entertainment last year. Other investments by the firm include Backyard Cinema; Holland-based GEA Live; Dubai-based concert promotion, talent management, events and production company MAC Global and Raymond Gubbay Ltd.

Its continued growth comes as another record label, BMG, has signalled that is stepping away from the live music industry after agreeing a deal which will see its two live companies, Undercover and Karo, transferred back to the minority shareholders.

As part of ILMC 36, Touring Entertainment LIVE will bring together the world’s top show and exhibition producers, rights holders, venue operators and promoters on Friday 1 Match for a dedicated day on the multibillion-dollar sector.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.