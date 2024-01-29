Slovenia’s MetalDays cancelled for 2024

Organisers of the heavy metal fest have switched their attention to next year due to the fallout from 2023's flood-hit edition

Slovenia’s MetalDays will not take place in 2024 following the “unprecedented difficulties” of last year’s edition, it has been announced.

Although MetalDays 2023 was cut short due to Slovenia’s worst-ever floods, the 25,000-cap event was due to return Lake Velenje between 28 July-3 August with a lineup featuring acts such as Accept, Blind Guardian, Emperor, God is an Astronaut, The Amity Affliction, Caliban, Legion of the Damned, Tiamat, Unleashed and Rage.

However, “with a mix of emotions”, have opted to shift their focus to next year’s event, earmarked for 27 July-2 August 2025.

“After extensive discussions, we have made the difficult decision to postpone MetalDays 2024,” says a statement. “While this decision was not made lightly, we believe it is the most reasonable and in the best interest of everyone involved.

“MetalDays 2023 encountered unprecedented difficulties due to severe flooding, leading to the cancellation of the last two festival days. The aftermath, coupled with the financial setbacks, has made it challenging for us to deliver the experience you all deserve.”

“We see this as an opportunity to take a hiatus, regroup, and dedicate ourselves to ensuring the success of the next edition”

The heavy metal festival began life in 2004 as Metalcamp and has been called MetalDays since 2013 and has attracted bands including Megadeth, Slayer, Amon Amarth, Volbeat and Sabaton. Last month, it was announced the festival was partnering with the UK’s Bloodstock to offer rising bands the chance to perform at the corresponding event in 2025.

“At MetalDays, our mission from the very beginning has been to organise the best possible event,” adds the statement. “We set the bar very high… Given the circumstances, taking a break and redirecting our efforts to ensure a stellar next edition feels like the right step forward.

“Rather than rushing into another planning cycle with financial challenges, we see this as an opportunity to take a hiatus, regroup, and dedicate ourselves to ensuring the success of the next edition.”

Tickets purchased for 2024 will still be valid for 2025, and ticketholders are invited to attend Croatia’s GoatHell Festival, set for 25-27 July in Pula, Istria, Croatia, free of charge.

Last week, two of the UK’s best-loved independent festivals, Barn On The Farm and Splendour, were called off for 2024, while Scotland’s Doonhame Festival, held in Dumfries, has also been called off.

