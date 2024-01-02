x

news

New Dutch club card offers 30 gigs for €60

The 1,200-cap Nieuwe Nor in Heerlen, the Netherlands has made up to 100 of the cards available for the coming year

By James Hanley on 02 Jan 2024


A Netherlands venue has introduced a club card which gives concertgoers access to at least 30 concerts in 2024 for a €60 annual fee.

Heerlen’s Nieuwe Nor (New Nor) has made a maximum of 100 cards available for the coming year, with extra benefits for club card also including a special monthly newsletter and discounts on gigs at neighbouring venues, as well as bi-annual drinks.

“It has been our wish since our reopening to offer a club card for concerts,” says the venue’s head of programming and marketing Kees van den Berg. “It is a card for the adventurous concert visitor, which allows you to easily enter several times a month, even if you do not know the artist.”

In the first half of 2024, cardholders will be able to attend shows at the 1,200-cap facility by the likes of Only The Poets, Delain, Pussy Riot, Kraak & Smaak, Oproer, Coffin Feeder, Ploegendienst, Kingfisher Sky plays Kate Bush, Jiri11, Hatesphere, Rafting Goods, Crouch, Zimmerman, Bumble B. Boy, Death Squad, Noémie Wolfs and Booch? Inside.

“After four to five concerts you have paid off the cost of the club card”

"After four to five concerts you have paid off the cost of the club card and you can be surprised for the rest of the year," adds Van den Berg.

People who ordered a card before 20 December were also granted free admission to four extra concerts by Jack Jarryd, Lotte Walda, Stones Sessions and Pene Corrida in the last two weeks of 2023.

The club card applies mainly to concerts taking place in the Parkstad venue’s 350-cap small hall, but a number of places will also be allocated for certain events in its larger hall, including performances by Only The Poets, Delain, Pussy Riot and Kraak & Smaak, among others. The large hall opened in March 2022, tripling Nieuwe Nor’s capacity.

 

