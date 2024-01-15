The Australian tech company has launched a specialised tool for booking agents operating predominantly in local venues

After success in the UK, Australia & NZ, Surreal, the Australian live entertainment tech company, today announces that it is launching its Booking Agent Productivity Tool globally.

This launch marks a significant step forward for Surreal in its mission to enrich local live entertainment scenes.

Empowering Agents, Enriching Local Scenes

Built on years of research and insights gained from their former product ‘Muso’, Surreal’s team identified a crucial gap in the market: a specialised tool for booking agents operating predominantly in pubs, bars and nightclubs.

“We discovered just how important this tier of agents were to the ecosystem,” says Alan Jin, COO of Surreal. “They play a pivotal role in keeping thousands of venues alive and buzzing every night. But most of these agents were using inefficient solutions that weren’t purpose built for their workflows.”

Understanding the challenges faced by booking agents in local venues, Surreal’s new tool aims to re-invent their workflows.

“By freeing agents from time-consuming tasks, we’re not just boosting their productivity; we’re enabling them to focus on growth”

“Our goal is to eliminate unnecessary administrative burdens that agents face daily,” explains Jin. “By freeing agents from time-consuming tasks, we’re not just boosting their productivity; we’re enabling them to focus on growth. This shift in focus is crucial – as agents grow, they create more events, bringing vibrancy and richness to the live entertainment scene globally.”

Real Stories, Real Impact

The productivity tool has been in beta testing with 10 local agencies across the UK, Australia and NZ. With great early results, for this reason Surreal is now launching the product globally.

Mesalagroove, a Wellington-based agency run by Petera Johnson and Neru Mesala, has experienced this transformation first-hand. “Before Surreal, we were drowning in admin and confined to Wellington. Now, we’re planning national expansion.” they share.

“Surreal’s tool has been a game-changer, enabling us to shift our focus from juggling multiple systems to having one consolidated tool”

James Ware, director of WAT Artists in Australia, echoes this sentiment: “Surreal’s tool has been a game-changer, enabling us to shift our focus from juggling multiple systems to having one consolidated tool for our venue bookings.”

Surreal has already brought on their first agency in the US with Backline Partners, an agency that operate across three states, joining as their first customer in the country.

A Global Vision for Local Music Scenes

Surreal’s global launch is a major step in Surreal’s vision to create a globally connected live entertainment industry, allowing agents and artists to work across borders seamlessly.

To mark the launch, Surreal is offering the first 20 agents in each country a risk-free trial. Agents who aren’t completely satisfied after three months will receive a full refund.

Discover more about how Surreal is shaping the future of agent productivity here. For details on the NY24 offer, please visit here.

For Media Inquiries:

Alan Jin

[email protected]

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.