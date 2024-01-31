Name change for Lisbon’s Altice Arena

The 21,000-cap venue, which is the largest indoor arena in Portugal, is once again set to be called the Meo Arena

Lisbon’s Altice Arena will revert to its former name after more than six years, according to local media reports.

The 21,000-cap venue, which is the largest indoor arena in Portugal, is set to become the Meo Arena from 1 February for the first time since 2017.

An official source for telecoms company Altice tells JE Portugal the move had been planned for more than a year.

“At the end of 2022, we began work to reposition our commercial brands,” says the source. “As music is a territory that the Meo brand conquered several years ago, continuing to be part of the communication strategy, it makes perfect sense for Meo to once again give the name to the biggest arena in our country.”

Built in 1998, the venue was originally called Pavilhão Atlântico and recorded the best financial results in its 25-year history in 2022, closing the year with more than €16 million in revenue.

Its upcoming concerts include Laura Pausini, Depeche Mode, Korn, The World of Hans Zimmer, Dave Matthews Band, Thirty Seconds to Mars and Olivia Rodrigo. It will also host the Evil Live heavy metal festival from 29-30 June, which will feature the likes of Avenged Sevenfold, Megadeth and Machine Head.

Live Nation’s bid to purchase a majority stake in the arena’s owner, Arena Atlântico, is currently the subject of an in-depth investigation by Portugal’s Competition Authority.

Altice’s Meo brand also sponsors Lisbon’s Meo Kalorama festival, which will feature acts including LCD Soundsystem, Massive Attack, Sam Smith, Jungle, Peggy Gou, The Postal Service, The Smile and Death Cab for Cutie from 29-31 August.

According to IQ‘s Global Promoters Report 2023, Portugal registered a record number of foreign visitors in the first half of last year (nearly 8.2m foreigners stayed in Portuguese hotels in the period, up from 6.3m a year ago and 7.4m in the first six months of 2019), leading to major benefits for the live entertainment sector.

“Portugal seems to now be a trendy place for tourists, which is great because they have more money to spend than the locals themselves,” said António Cunha, general manager of promoter UGURU.

