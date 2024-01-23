MOBO Awards plans three-day festival in Sheffield

The fringe event will include a talent showcase celebrating the Black, African and Caribbean culture of Yorkshire

The MOBO Awards, the annual British awards show honouring music of Black origin, is launching a new three-day festival.

In anticipation of the awards’ first ceremony in Sheffield on 7 February, the city will host a range of festivities under the banner MOBO Awards Sheffield – The Fringe.

The fringe event, supported by Sheffield City Council, will include workshops, a customised market, panel discussions and a talent showcase at the Crucible Theatre celebrating the Black, African and Caribbean culture of Yorkshire.

The 5 February showcase will feature performances from Ashanti Morgan, Aziza Jaye, Dizz Deejay, DJ Law, Franz Von, JxK, Keyz TenTen, L Dizz, Maasai, MYNA, Ra’Siah, Roy Cropper, W4nnjiro and The Sheff Allstars Riddem.

“It will see the city embrace both the beats and flavours of Africa and the Caribbean”

Speaking about the Fringe event, Sheffield city councillor Martin Smith said: “It will see the city embrace both the beats and flavours of Africa and the Caribbean and is a testament to the power of the music and culture on offer in our city. MOBO Awards Sheffield – The Fringe is going to be an unforgettable experience for Sheffield and our communities, and I hope everyone is able to get involved and enjoy what’s on offer.”

The 26th edition of the MOBO Awards will take place at Utilita Arena on 7 February with live performances from acts including DJ Spoony, Byron Messia and Soul II Soul.

Nominees for the 2024 ceremony were announced in December, with Little Mix and Stormzy leading the way with four nominations apiece. Central Cee, PinkPantheress, J Hus and Raye have received three nominations each.

It was announced yesterday (22 January) that comedian Babatúndé Aléshé and presenter Indiyah Polack will host the awards.

Little Simz, Knucks, Central Cee, PinkPantheress and the late Jamal Edwards were among the winners at last year’s event, staged at London’s OVO Arena Wembley.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.