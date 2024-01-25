Lollapalooza teams up with Leonardo DiCaprio’s org

The global festival brand is increasing its commitment to supporting environmental causes through the new partnership

Lollapalooza is teaming up with Re:wild, a conservation organisation co-founded in 2021 by actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Under the partnership, Lolla will support Re:wild’s projects with a financial commitment, amplify the organisation’s environmental education through its channels, and dedicate space at its festival for partners to speak directly to attendees.

The collaboration will launch at Lollapalooza India in Mumbai this weekend (27–28), before heading to the festival’s outposts in Chicago, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Germany, France and Sweden.

Festival co-founder Perry Farrell wrote on social media: “Solutionists, join us! We are thrilled to partner with our new friends at Re:wild, as we too love the land, the water, and all living creatures. Their commitment to healing the world is directly in line with the environmental awareness roots that were planted in the infancy of Lollapalooza decades ago. And of course, we still respond to the call of the wild!”

“Environmental awareness roots were planted in the infancy of Lollapalooza decades ago”

Wes Sechrest, Re:wild chief scientist/CEO in a statement, adds: “In a moment when we need the world to come together to protect and restore nature as the most effective solution to the related climate and biodiversity crises, there are fewer greater convening forces than music. We are excited for this partnership with Lollapalooza to bring visibility and support to the vital and urgent work of the communities and local organisations on the front lines working to ensure that nature thrives for the benefit of all.”

Lollapalooza has partnered with a number of environmental organisations to green its festivals over the past three decades via the purchase of carbon offsets, free refillable water stations, composting, recycling, food waste distribution and reusable cup programs among other efforts.

The festival’s flagship, Lollapalooza Chicago, received the Illinois Sustainability Award in 2017 and in 2023 Lollapalooza Berlin was the nation’s first festival to be certified as sustainable according to international standards.

Re:wild works with 500+ partners, most of whom are Indigenous peoples and local communities, in more than 80 countries.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.