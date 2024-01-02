x

Last Tour partners with discovery platform Fever

The promoter behind BBK Live, Cala Mijas and Kalorama is hoping to reach more and new audiences through the strategic alliance

By Lisa Henderson on 02 Jan 2024

Bilbao BBK Live will return for a 16th edition

Spanish promoter Last Tour has formed a strategic alliance with live entertainment discovery platform Fever.

According to Last Tour – the promoter behind Bilbao BBK Live, Cala Mijas, BIME and Kalorama – the alliance will enable the company to “reach more and new audiences, in addition to promoting its expansion in LATAM, where Fever has experience in several territories”.

In addition, the agreement will allow Last Tour to “create synergies to expand its productions around the world”.

Fever is based in Madrid, Spain and New York, US and is led by Spaniards Ignacio Bachiller Ströhlein, Alexandre Perez Casares and Francisco Hein.

The platform makes personalised recommendations for users to enjoy unique, in-person local experiences such as immersive exhibitions, interactive theatrical experiences and festivals.

“It offers us the opportunity to carry out our activities more efficiently, to exchange knowledge, generate new opportunities”

The company is reportedly valued at $1.8 billion after its last funding round in February 2023, which was led by Goldman Sachs.

“This alliance is excellent news, as it merges the best of two outstanding companies: technology and entertainment,” says Alfonso Santiago, CEO of Last Tour.

“It offers us the opportunity to carry out our activities more efficiently, to exchange knowledge, generate new opportunities and the international development of both organisations.”

Francisco Hein, CMO and co-founder of Fever, adds: “This agreement is a significant step for us. Not only does it allow us to offer very high-quality musical content, but it also helps us to continue positioning ourselves as technological partners within the industry.”

Last Tour’s stable of events also includes Azkena Rock Festival, Donostia Festibala, Goxo, Navia Suena festival and Festival Santas Pascuas.

Bilbao BBK Live, Cala Mijas and BIME last year became the first festivals in Europe to receive B Corp certification.

 

