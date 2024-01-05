x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

K-pop group TWICE continue to make history

The South Korean stars have added more history-making dates to their expansive Ready to Be world tour

By Lisa Henderson on 05 Jan 2024

K-pop group TWICE will benefit from the new partnership

K-pop stars TWICE will continue to make history with their upcoming concerts at Japan’s biggest stadium.

The South Korean group are due to play two nights at the 75,000-capacity Nissan Stadium in Yokohama in July, becoming the first K-pop girl group and the first foreign act to perform at the venue.

TWICE will also be the second-ever K-pop act to grace the stage at the international stadium, following legendary K-pop boy band TVXQ over a decade ago in 2013.

The Japan concerts are a continuation of the group’s fifth world tour, Ready to Be, which last year smashed records across the globe.

The group’s fifth world tour, Ready to Be, which last year smashed records across the globe

In the US, Twice became the first K-pop girl group to sell out and headline SoFi Stadium (cap. 70,000) in Los Angeles and MetLife Stadium (82,500) in New York.

Elsewhere, their performance at Marvel Stadium (53,359) in Victoria on 4 November 2023 was Australia’s first K-pop stadium concert and marked the first time a female group headlined a stadium Down Under.

In Indonesia, the girls became the first K-pop group to headline a concert at the Jakarta International Stadium (82,000) on 23 December 2023.

And recently, TWICE became the first K-pop girl group to sell out a stadium in São Paulo, subsequently adding a second date for the February 2024 visit.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Popular articles

news|04 Jan 2024

All change as BMG exits live business

news|03 Jan 2024

Supernova survivors sue Israeli government for $56m

news|03 Jan 2024

Two killed after car driven into concert crowd

news|02 Jan 2024

Placebo, Blondie and more teased for new Oz festival

news|02 Jan 2024

Last Tour partners with discovery platform Fever

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Venue ManagerThe O2

North Greenwich, LondonFull Time£37.5K – £45K + Benefits

Head of SalesBradford Live

Bradford, UKFull Time£40K + Bonus Scheme

Head of OperationsBradford Live

Bradford, UKFull Time£45K + Bonus Scheme

Head of Marketing & PRBradford Live

Bradford, UKFull Time£40K + Bonus Scheme