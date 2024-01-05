K-pop group TWICE continue to make history

The South Korean stars have added more history-making dates to their expansive Ready to Be world tour

K-pop stars TWICE will continue to make history with their upcoming concerts at Japan’s biggest stadium.

The South Korean group are due to play two nights at the 75,000-capacity Nissan Stadium in Yokohama in July, becoming the first K-pop girl group and the first foreign act to perform at the venue.

TWICE will also be the second-ever K-pop act to grace the stage at the international stadium, following legendary K-pop boy band TVXQ over a decade ago in 2013.

The Japan concerts are a continuation of the group’s fifth world tour, Ready to Be, which last year smashed records across the globe.

In the US, Twice became the first K-pop girl group to sell out and headline SoFi Stadium (cap. 70,000) in Los Angeles and MetLife Stadium (82,500) in New York.

Elsewhere, their performance at Marvel Stadium (53,359) in Victoria on 4 November 2023 was Australia’s first K-pop stadium concert and marked the first time a female group headlined a stadium Down Under.

In Indonesia, the girls became the first K-pop group to headline a concert at the Jakarta International Stadium (82,000) on 23 December 2023.

And recently, TWICE became the first K-pop girl group to sell out a stadium in São Paulo, subsequently adding a second date for the February 2024 visit.

