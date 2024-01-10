x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Julian Jacobs to lead UTA’s New York office

Jacobs is a partner and longtime UTA executive who has helped the firm expand into entertainment marketing

By Lisa Henderson on 10 Jan 2024

Julian Jacobs, UTA

Julian Jacobs, UTA


Julian Jacobs, a longtime UTA executive who has helped the firm expand into entertainment marketing, will lead the agency’s New York office, effective March.

Jacobs takes over from Allan Haldeman, a partner and co-head of TV Lit, who has led New York operations with 300 staffers since September of 2022.

Haldeman is expected to continue his work with TV Lit while co-heading Theatre and will travel between New York and Los Angeles.

Jacobs, also a UTA partner, will continue his entertainment marketing efforts, which include brand consulting for several New York-based clients.

“Jacobs will build on the momentum of expanding opportunities for our clients, our people, and our business”

His team includes more than 40 executives who work in Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta and London. Clients include Amazon, Ancestry.com, The Coca-Cola Company, Delta Air Lines, General Motors, Google, Hulu, Hyatt, LinkedIn and Lyft.

UTA played a key role in helping General Motors devise two standout Super Bowl commercials in 2022 that featured Michael Myers and Sopranos creator David Chase. Last year, the agency helped pair GM and Netflix in a single ad that featured actor Will Ferrell and the streamer’s popular TV series Squid Game.

“We are grateful to Allan Haldeman, who, along with our New York leadership team, have expanded and heightened UTA’s presence in this global centre of entertainment, culture and business,” says David Kramer, UTA’s president, in a statement. “With Allan’s return to the West Coast, I am excited that our partner Julian Jacobs will be taking on the role and building on the momentum of expanding opportunities for our clients, our people, and our business.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Popular articles

news|05 Jan 2024

Elvis Presley hologram concert to launch in London

news|08 Jan 2024

Bristol stadium to promote multi-artist concert

news|08 Jan 2024

AEG Germany recruits Dennis Krause to booking team

news|09 Jan 2024

Hot tickets: Ten blockbuster tours for 2024

news|08 Jan 2024

Taylor Swift concert film makes box office history

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Subscriptions Sales ExecutiveIQ Magazine

London, UKPart TimeHourly + Commission

Venue ManagerThe O2

North Greenwich, LondonFull Time£37.5K – £45K + Benefits

Head of SalesBradford Live

Bradford, UKFull Time£40K + Bonus Scheme

Head of OperationsBradford Live

Bradford, UKFull Time£45K + Bonus Scheme