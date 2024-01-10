Julian Jacobs to lead UTA’s New York office

Jacobs is a partner and longtime UTA executive who has helped the firm expand into entertainment marketing

Julian Jacobs, a longtime UTA executive who has helped the firm expand into entertainment marketing, will lead the agency’s New York office, effective March.

Jacobs takes over from Allan Haldeman, a partner and co-head of TV Lit, who has led New York operations with 300 staffers since September of 2022.

Haldeman is expected to continue his work with TV Lit while co-heading Theatre and will travel between New York and Los Angeles.

Jacobs, also a UTA partner, will continue his entertainment marketing efforts, which include brand consulting for several New York-based clients.



His team includes more than 40 executives who work in Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta and London. Clients include Amazon, Ancestry.com, The Coca-Cola Company, Delta Air Lines, General Motors, Google, Hulu, Hyatt, LinkedIn and Lyft.

UTA played a key role in helping General Motors devise two standout Super Bowl commercials in 2022 that featured Michael Myers and Sopranos creator David Chase. Last year, the agency helped pair GM and Netflix in a single ad that featured actor Will Ferrell and the streamer’s popular TV series Squid Game.

“We are grateful to Allan Haldeman, who, along with our New York leadership team, have expanded and heightened UTA’s presence in this global centre of entertainment, culture and business,” says David Kramer, UTA’s president, in a statement. “With Allan’s return to the West Coast, I am excited that our partner Julian Jacobs will be taking on the role and building on the momentum of expanding opportunities for our clients, our people, and our business.”

