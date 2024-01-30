Grace Jones to headline new South Facing event

Meanwhile, Chaka Khan has been announced as the curator of this year's Meltdown Festival, also taking place in London this summer

Grace Jones is slated to headline a new one-day festival in south London called Love Motion.

Organised by Soundcrash and Brixton Disco, the soul, disco and electronic all-dayer will take place at Crystal Palace Park on 26 July as part of South Facing.

Róisín Murphy, Horse Meat Disco, Oli Keens and more are also set to perform at the open-air event.

“Our aim is to produce an event that is fully inclusive and really brings the party!” says Rob Waller, founder and promoter, Soundcrash.

“Completely over the moon that Grace, Róisín, and such an incredible bill have chosen to play this event over many others in town. The Bowl at Crystal Palace being such a cool location should really add to the vibe.”

South Facing’s series of summer concerts also includes Dizzie Rascal (3 August), Jess Glynne (9 Aug) and Damian Marley (10 Aug).

Also due to take place in London this summer is Meltdown Festival which will be curated by Chaka Khan, it was today announced.

Set to take place between 14 June and 23 Sunday at London’s Southbank Centre, Khan’s instalment comes as a celebration of her 50-year career.

Running annually since 1993, Meltdown has seen collaborations from some of the most renowned names in music – including past curators David Bowie, Robert Smith, Jarvis Cocker, Lou Reed, Jeff Beck and more.

Last year’s edition was programmed by French singer-songwriter Christine and the Queens, the youngest-ever curator of Meltdown.

