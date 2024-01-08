Frank Turner’s Lost Evenings expands to Canada

The four-day event will take place from 19-22 September at the 5,000-cap The Theatre, Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto

British singer-songwriter Frank Turner’s Lost Evenings festival is expanding to Canada.

Curated by Turner, Lost Evenings VII will take place from 19-22 September at The Theatre, Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto, in partnership with Live Nation.

The award-winning four-day event launched at London’s Roundhouse in May 2017, when it starred Frank Turner And The Sleeping Souls, Skinny Lister, Will Varley, Ben Marwood, Ducking Punches and Non Canon. Subsequent festivals have been held under the banner in Berlin, Germany and Boston, US, while it made its West Coast debut last September at House of Blues Anaheim, California.

“After a triumphant time in Anaheim this year, I’m pleased and proud to announce that the seventh instalment of my very own Lost Evenings festival will be taking place in Toronto in September 2024,” says Turner. “The festival keeps growing, and Toronto is one of my favourite cities in the world, so it’s a perfect match. See you all in the Great White North.”

A long-time supporter and patron of the UK’s Music Venue Trust, Turner will perform a different headline set each night, with further lineup announcements still to come. There will also be special guests and panels, plus a second stage named after Turner’s friend, the late merchandise manager Nick Alexander, who was killed in the 2015 Bataclan attack in Paris, France.

“This pivotal occasion marks the beginning of a new chapter in live entertainment in Toronto”

Four-day passes for Lost Evenings are priced from C$220 (€150) and are 75% sold out after going on sale last month.

Live Nation Canada is the exclusive booking agent for the new 5,000-cap The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto, and will jointly promote the programming with gaming and hospitality firm Great Canadian Entertainment.

The $1 billion resort will celebrate its official grand opening weekend in May with headline performances at the theatre by Gwen Stefani (3 May) and Blake Shelton (4 May).

“We are thrilled to welcome Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton to The Theatre for Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto’s Grand Opening Weekend,” says Great Canadian Entertainment CMO Gavin Whiteley. “This pivotal occasion marks the beginning of a new chapter in live entertainment in Toronto as we curate a diverse array of world-class performances, and entertainment experiences for our guests.”

