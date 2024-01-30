FC Barcelona join FEAT European ticketing alliance

The La Liga giants become the first sports club to sign an agreement with the organisation, which seeks to ban ticket resale above face value

FC Barcelona have become the first sports club to join the Face-value European Alliance for Ticketing (FEAT) in its mission for a Europe-wide ban on event ticket resale above face value.

The agreement was signed at the office of the La Liga giants’ president Joan Laporta, who was joined by VP of marketing area Juli Guiu and FEAT founding director Neo Sala, founder and CEO of Barcelona-based concert promoter Doctor Music.

The club have already started implementing a series of measures to combat unauthorised ticket resale – including personalised tickets and a tracking system to prevent misuse – as part of their ‘Visiting Supporter Security and Control Protocol’ for high-risk fixtures.

“We’re delighted to bring FC Barcelona, our first non-music member, on board to continue our fight against unethical ticket resale,” says Sala. “This strengthens our voice, building a united front on the issue across entertainment and live events.

In this way, FC Barcelona becoming FEAT’s first sports member, Barcelona will now become FEAT’s official home city, and will host its Annual General Meeting there every year.”

“Tackling unauthorised ticket resale has been a priority of the club’s for some time so this partnership makes perfect sense”

In becoming FEAT’s latest member, FC Barclona have joined with live events professionals across Europe to make three key promises as part of their pledge: to fight for face-value ticket resale, to only support resale marketplaces that are legally compliant and embrace transparency, and to stand up to search engines and social media platforms accepting advertising from irregular resale platforms.

“Tackling unauthorised ticket resale has been a priority of the club’s for some time so this partnership makes perfect sense,” adds Guiu. “This alliance is also aligned with the different actions that FC Barcelona has been undertaking to protect its members and season ticket holders against any situation and for purchasers of tickets for all sectors to feel safe in the knowledge that the tickets they buy are legitimate and fairly priced.”

Since its 2019 launch, FEAT boasts achievements including helping to secure key provisions in EU law to regulate resale platforms such in as the Digital Services Act and its publication of two guides on best practice to avoid unauthorised ticket resale.

It also unveiled its Make Tickets Fair! campaign in 2023 to help music fans avoid being ripped off on the secondary ticketing market.

