Emma Banks named chair of Nordoff and Robbins

In addition, AEG Presents' Lucy Noble will take on the role of vice chair for the UK’s largest music therapy charity

CAA’s Emma Banks has been appointed as chair of Nordoff and Robbins, the UK’s largest music therapy charity.

The agent and co-head of CAA’s London office/co-head of international touring replaces David Munns, who is stepping down after 30 years.

A longstanding supporter of Nordoff and Robbins, Banks has chairing the committee of the charity’s flagship O2 Silver Clef Awards for the past decade. She joined the Board of Trustees in 2019 and also sits on the Nordoff and Robbins Race Day committee.

In her role as chair, she will oversee Nordoff and Robbins’ mission of using music therapy to help break through the barriers caused by life-limiting illness, disability and social isolation.

As part of its new strategy, the charity will continue using music to address injustice across society, lobby for policy change on behalf of its clients – some of the most isolated children and adults across the UK – and encourage a more diverse pool of musicians to train as music therapists.

Supporting Banks in her new role is AEG Presents’ artistic director, Lucy Noble, who will take on the role of vice chair after joining the charity’s Board of Trustees in April this year. She replaces lawyer Howard Jones, who steps down after over 13 years of support.

“I embrace the responsibility of building on David’s legacy with the support of Lucy and the Board of Trustees”

Legendary music agent Neil Warnock, Trustee Board member and chair of the charity’s Fundraising Committee, is also stepping down from his trustee role at Nordoff and Robbins. He will continue to serve on various fundraising committees.

Emma Banks says: “It is a true honour to become chair of Nordoff and Robbins. The music industry has loyally supported and championed this vital charity for many years, and I embrace the responsibility of building on David’s legacy with the support of Lucy and the Board of Trustees, continuing this essential advocacy far into the future. We have an incredibly strong Board that we will be looking to add to in the coming months as our new strategy develops, and I welcome anyone who is interested in becoming involved with Nordoff and Robbins to reach out to me.”

David Munns comments: “I am delighted that Emma Banks and Lucy Noble have agreed to take over the chair and vice-chair positions at Nordoff and Robbins. After 12 years as a trustee and then the chair role I feel it is time for someone else to help steer this wonderful organisation. I have Nordoff and Robbins in my blood because we don’t just use music to entertain, we must also use the power of music to help those who find it difficult, if not impossible, to communicate any other way. There is a huge need for Nordoff and Robbins’ work and the people there are completely dedicated to making it available to as many people as possible – it’s a truly remarkable organisation. Emma and Lucy will make a huge contribution to the future of Nordoff and Robbins and they need your support.”

Lucy Noble adds: “In my time on the Board of Trustees at Nordoff and Robbins, I have seen first-hand the power of music to transform lives – from adults living with dementia reconnecting with their family, to children with autism finding their voice. I thank the Board for placing their trust in me to take on the role of Vice Chair and am excited to work with Emma as we enter a new phase for this increasingly important charity.”

Sandra Schembri, CEO, Nordoff and Robbins, says: “We are thrilled for Emma Banks to be stepping into the role of chair of Nordoff and Robbins, supported by the excellent Lucy Noble as vice chair. A hugely respected figure in the music industry and beyond, we are grateful for Emma’s time, presence and energy as we now leave the challenges of recent years behind and look ahead to a bright future.

“It is impossible to explain in just a few sentences the transformational impact that David Munns has had to Nordoff and Robbins in his time as a Trustee and Chair. From overseeing the merger with our Scottish sister organisation, and us becoming a UK-wide charity to weathering the storm of Covid-19 and making it through to the other side, alongside many, many unforgettable fundraising events and unwavering support for the clients we work with. We also owe both Howard Jones and Neil Warnock, a debt of gratitude and sincerely thank them for their focus on our mission.”

