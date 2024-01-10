Doja Cat to stage first-ever VR concert with Meta

Doja Cat will stage her first-ever virtual reality (VR) concert, in partnership with social network Meta and creative production company The Diamond Bros.

The concert, dubbed Doja Cat: The Scarlet Tour in VR, was filmed at the Detroit date of the rapper’s most recent arena outing, The Scarlet Tour.

Doja says: “Bringing The Scarlet Tour to life was an amazing experience for me. Taking it from an idea to real life and sharing that with my fans at arenas was surreal and rewarding. To now be able to share the live show through VR with Meta and The Diamond Bros for ‘Doja Cat: The Scarlet Tour in VR’ is a perfect way for fans who did not get to come to a show to feel like they did. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have created.”

“Doja Cat’s dynamic performance and stage design seemed almost purpose-built for VR,” says Josh Diamond, director and executive producer at The Diamond Bros. “Between the immersive show direction and unique triangular stage, we couldn’t wait to capture it. We are beyond excited to have collaborated with Doja Cat and Meta on creating this unforgettable experience.”

Doja Cat: The Scarlet Tour in VR will premiere on Saturday 20 January at 17:00 PT exclusively in Meta Horizon Worlds’ Music Valley.

Meta Horizon Worlds’ Music Valley is available for Meta Quest VR headset owners in select regions and provides fans with performances from Doja Cat and other artists.

Attendees can RSVP for the event here. Replays will be available for another couple of weeks in Meta Horizon Worlds after the concert.

