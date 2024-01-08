Daltrey to bow out as TCT concert series curator

The star-studded annual Teenage Cancer Trust concert series returns to the Royal Albert Hall in London from 18-24 March

Roger Daltrey has announced that 2024 will be his final year as curator of the Teenage Cancer Trust’s annual Royal Albert Hall concert series.

The Who singer, who will continue as a Teenage Cancer Trust honorary patron, has fundraised and advocated for the Trust – the only UK charity dedicated to providing specialised nursing care and support for young people with cancer – for nearly a quarter of a century.

Since launching the series at the history London venue in 2000, Daltrey has persuaded superstars such as Paul McCartney, Oasis, Muse, Florence + The Machine, Ed Sheeran, The Cure, Arctic Monkeys, Coldplay and Take That, to perform unique, one night only gigs to raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust, generating more than £32 million from ticket sales in the process.

“The £32 million raised from these concerts has been the foundation for the 28 specialised units within the NHS, as well as specialist nurses and youth workers to be there for a young person when cancer has turned their world upside down,” says Daltrey.

From 2025, Teenage Cancer Trust will work with a series of guest curators to take the shows forward.

Running from 18-24 March, the series’ 2024 lineup includes three nights of celebrations of Daltrey himself, including two nights with The Who and an orchestra (18 & 20 March). Meanwhile, Ovation – A Celebration of 24 Years of Gigs For Teenage Cancer Trust on 24 March – will feature many of those who helped establish the gigs as a celebrated annual event: Daltrey himself, with Kelly Jones, Robert Plant with Saving Grace, Pete Townshend, Eddie Vedder and Paul Weller.

The week will also see headline performances by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Young Fathers and Chemical Brothers, as well as a Night Of Comedy.

“Quite simply, we would not be the charity we are without Roger and these shows”

“For the 22nd year Roger has put together a remarkable season of shows. Roger’s impact on the lives of young people with cancer in the UK is immeasurable,” says Teenage Cancert Trust CEO Kate Collins. “The very first show for Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall in 2000, The Who & Friends, was the catalyst for what has become over 20 years of flagship weeks of fundraising, awareness raising and magical moments at this exceptional venue.

“After that first gig, Roger became the driving force behind changing the lives of young people with cancer in the UK. Working day and night, year-round, Roger has enabled these gigs to form the bedrock of Teenage Cancer Trust’s growth to be the leading charity for young people with cancer in the UK. Quite simply, we would not be the charity we are without Roger and these shows and – more importantly than that – thousands of young people with cancer in the UK would not have had the specialist support and care they urgently need.

“These concerts have raised over £32 million for specialist hospital wards, nurses and youth workers – ensuring young people in the UK do not face cancer alone – however we urgently need to continue to raise funds to continue our work.”

Aldi is the headline sponsor for this year’s Royal Albert Hall series, while Domino’s is the official sponsor of the Ultimate Backstage Experience. The shows are also supported by American Airlines, Metro, Absolute Radio, SJM Concerts, Twickets and the Royal Albert Hall.

The full list of 2024 concerts is as follows:

Mon 18 March – The Who with Orchestra, with special guests Squeeze

Tue 19 – Evening Of Comedy

Weds 20 – The Who with Orchestra, with special guests Squeeze

Thurs 21 – Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, with special guests Blossoms

Fri 22 – Young Fathers plus special guests

Sat 23 – The Chemical Brothers

Sun 24 – ‘Ovation’ – A Celebration of 24 Years of Gigs For Teenage Cancer Trust with: Roger Daltrey, Kelly Jones, Robert Plant with Saving Grace, Pete Townshend, Eddie Vedder, Paul Weller

