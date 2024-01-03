Colombia set to gain 16,000-capacity arena

Arena Primavera will be built in the city of Medellín, the birthplace of many Latin superstars including Karol G and J.Balvin

Colombia is set to gain a 16,000-capacity multipurpose arena, costing more than US$50.6 million, by 2026.

Arena Primavera (Spring Arena) will be built in the city of Medellín (aka the City of Eternal Spring) – the birthplace of Latin superstars Karol G, J. Balvin, MALUMA and Freid/ Ferxxo.

Built by the 20-year-old CLK Group, the new arena is projected to host 600,000 spectators across 75 events each year.

The Colombian market currently has two key arenas, according to the Global Arena Guide 2023 – Coliseo Live (cap. 24,000) and the Movistar Arena (cap. 12,000), both in Colombia’s capital city, Bogotá.

“We are convinced of the potential of the entertainment market in Medellin and Antioquia, which has become a musical and cultural reference for the country, a must-stop for national and international artists,” says Hernando Sánchez, CLK general manager.

“Therefore, a venue is needed to place the department as a leader in the global arena circuit. Arena Primavera is the answer to this, and we are confident that, with the support of the Sabaneta City Hall, it will be a source of pride for everyone.”

Designed by HOK, the five-story arena will feature a changing LED facade, 22 suites, 20 boxes, and 50 spaces for people with reduced mobility.

The 55,000-square-metre venue will also include 450 parking spaces for cars, bicycle locations and water and energy-saving systems.

The 14-acre site, located in the municipality of Sabaneta and an eight-minute walk from two Metro stations, will also include a new entertainment district, a green corridor, new roads and additional facilities.

Arena Primavera’s owner CLK Group is a consortium of ticketing market leader Tuboleta, Movistar Arena, promoter TBL Live, specialised food company Venues Snacks, and Thunder Production.

