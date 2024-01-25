Black Promoters Collective partners with Jazz in the Gardens

The strategic collaboration marks BPC's expansion into the festival sector and other live performance markets

Black Promoters Collective (BPC) has formed a strategic alliance with US event Jazz in the Gardens to “redefine and expand the festival experience”.

The coalition will bring acts from soul, R&B, jazz, hip-hop and Afrobeats to the Miami event at the Hard Rock Stadium on 9-10 March.

Maxwell, Babyface, Jeezy, Scarface, Jaheim, Tamia, Marsha Ambrosius, October London and DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live! are among the acts that will perform at the 17th edition, hosted by Rickey Smiley and Jess Hilarious.

“BPC is thrilled to work alongside the City of Miami Gardens to enhance the already vibrant Jazz in the Gardens brand and take it to the next level,” says BPC Partner and CMO Troy Brown. “For example, notably, JITG has never incorporated the Afrobeat genre into its lineup. BPC plans to change that and infuse the festival with a mix of genres, promising an unforgettable experience for attendees.”

“This collaboration also signifies a crucial milestone in the growth of the Black Promoters Collective, expanding its portfolio into festivals and other live performance markets. The partnership with JITG aligns with BPC’s commitment to redefining the live performance experience, promising a truly unforgettable festival for all attendees.”

Miami Gardens mayor Rodney Harris adds: “We are so excited to be hosting the 17th annual Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival. This year’s partnership with the Black Promoters Collective promises an enhanced festival experience, and a line-up of talented artists who represent the diverse culture we have in Miami Gardens and South Florida region.”

Past JITG events have taken place at Hard Rock Stadium and included such artists as H.E.R., Rick Ross, Mary J. Blige, The Isley Brothers, The Roots, T-Pain, Anita Baker, Salt-N-Pepa, Smokey Robinson, Chaka Khan, LL Cool J, Aretha Franklin, and many more top artists of soul, R&B and jazz.

Black Promoters Collective is a coalition of six independent promoters and event production companies in the US.

The Black-owned organisation was launched in 2021 to “advance the profile of independent Black promoters in the music industry and place urban music back in the hands of Black promoters at a national and global level”.

