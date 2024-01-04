Barracuda Music partners with lake festival

The leading Austrian promoter is tasked with attracting international acts to the 6,100-seater stage in the town of Mörbisch

Austria’s Barracuda Music has inked a three-year partnership with the long-running Mörbisch Lake Festival to bring international acts to the open-air stage.

The town of Mörbisch, Burgenland, has hosted the 6,100-seater festival since 1957, showcasing opera and musical productions each July/August, with pop and folk shows also held at the site in collaboration with promoters Showfactory and Stargarage.

CTS Eventim-backed Barracuda, organiser of events such as Nova Rock, Frequency Festival, Clam Rock or Lovely Days, has now been drafted in help establish the lake stage as a location for rock artists.

“The Mörbisch lake stage with its 6,100 seats requires very careful planning for events with which we can fill the stands and which can also be financed on this scale,” says Barracuda CEO Ewald Tatar. “I already have a few names in mind that fit Mörbisch well, but we first have to place the new location on the market.”

The first concert confirmed under the link-up is by Italian singer-songwriter Zucchero on 15 July.

“This premiere marks the beginning of a three-year partnership through which Mörbisch Lake Festival will also be established as a pop and rock location”

“With the ambience of the lake stage, which in itself is an argument for a visit, we will definitely succeed,” adds Tatar. “This is also proven by the advance sales for the concert with Zucchero. Half of the tickets were gone within a few days.”

Tickets are available in various categories, priced between €59.99 and €199.99.

“This premiere marks the beginning of a three-year partnership through which Mörbisch Lake Festival will also be established as a pop and rock location with Barracuda Music as a partner,” adds Burgenland state governor Hans Peter Doskozil. “With Ewald Tatar, we have the most experienced and successful representative in this industry on board, who will initially hold two to three concerts per year in Mörbisch. If this plan is successfully implemented, there could be more in the future.”

Vienna-based Barracuda also has early 2024 shows across Austria with the likes of Jason Derulo, Simple Plan, Nothing But Thieves, James Arthur, Crystal Fighters, New Model Army and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

