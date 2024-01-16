Australian festivals to receive $2.5m govt funding

A total of 37 music festivals, reflecting a wide range of genres and audiences, will benefit via the Live Music Australia programme

Australian festivals are to benefit from A$2.5 million (€1.5m) in government funding under the latest round of the Live Music Australia programme.

A total of 37 live music festivals, reflecting a wide range of genres, organisations and audiences, will receive funding, with all states and territories covered.

As well as providing support to established festivals, the grants will also assist emerging and grassroots-level events. Among those to receive funding include Red Country Music Festival in Western Australia’s Pilbara region; Desert Harmony Festival in the Barkly region, Northern Territory; A Festival Called Panama in Tasmania; and GreazeFest in Queensland.

The Live Music Australia initiative aligns with the Australian Government’s National Cultural Policy, Revive, recognising the music sector as a vibrant part of the country’s arts and culture landscape.

The next round of funding through the scheme opens next month and will target small to medium live music venues.

“This funding injection provides a lifeline for live and local venues, artists and audiences at a very difficult time”

Meanwhile, the Malinauskas Labor government is providing $850,000 (€515,000) for new grants to support dedicated live music venues in South Australia through its See it LIVE programme.

Eligible venues will be able to apply for grants of up to $60,000 to host live music, with a focus on original content to attract patrons and create employment opportunities for local musicians, lighting and sound techs. To be eligible, venues must be a dedicated live music venue that regularly hosts live music performances, and have a permanent stage with live music as a significant part of their operations.

The Malinauskas government will also contribute a further $50,000 to bring more live music across the state during the 2024 Adelaide Fringe.

Grants of up to $2,500 will be made available to venues to host live music performances as part of the Fringe’s Fringe It Live programme, with successful venues also to be provided with free access to business support services.

“Times have never been tougher for independent live music venues and artists than what they are right now as the music ecosystem continues to recover from years of disruption and uncertainty,” says Christine Schloithe, chief executive of Music SA. “This funding injection provides a lifeline for live and local venues, artists and audiences at a very difficult time for South Australia’s music industry.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.