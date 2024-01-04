ATC Group moving to ‘new, expanded’ LA office

The company, which provides talent management, live booking and livestreaming, is continuing to grow its US operations

Multi-faceted music company ATC (All Things Considered) Group has agreed terms for a “new, expanded office” in Los Angeles.

The new office is said to offers 30% additional capacity, with the team set to relocate from its existing LA base later this month as the firm continues to grow its US operations.

London-headquartered ATC opened a New York hub in February 2022 and also has an office in Copenhagen, Denmark.

“We are delighted to have secured our new premises in Los Angeles, which provides our teams with a fantastic urban working environment to collaborate with our artists and creative partners,” says MD Adam Driscoll, as per Alliance News.

“Our new Los Angeles hub complements our presence in our other global locations”

“Our new Los Angeles hub complements our presence in our other global locations, including our recently opened New York office, and supports our growth ambitions by recruiting and retaining the best talent in the industry.”

ATC Group’s divisions include booking agency ATC Live, ATC Management, ATC Services, ATC Experience and livestreaming company Driift.

In late 2023, ATC appointed director of business affairs Emma Stoker as executive director to the board and improved its asset base with the acquisition of a 60% stake in merchandise company Sandbag.

ATC listed on the Aquis Growth Market in London in December 2021 after raising £4.15 million in its initial public offer (IPO). The group recorded a profit on revenue of £12.1 million (€13.9m) in its first full year as a a public company, but subsequently announced a loss of £1.1m for the first six months of 2023 due to higher costs.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.