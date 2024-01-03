ASM Global hires new Olympia London CEO

ASM Global has appointed respected live industry veteran Andy O’Sullivan as the new CEO of Olympia London.

Previously VP for IMG’s European stadium and arena business, O’Sullivan has worked on global events and venues including the opening of Wembley National Stadium, delivering $1 billion in sales through Club Wembley – a global first.

His most recent role was as venue director of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium from October 2012 until December 2023, where he oversaw the delivery of the venue’s guest experience and was instrumental in the design, development, mobilisation and commercialisation of the stadium.

“We are delighted to have Andy join our team, particularly at this pivotal moment for Olympia London as it takes great strides towards an incredibly exciting future,” says ASM Global Europe president Chris Bray. “Andy comes armed with exceptional experience, knowledge of the industry and proven track record for commercial success. He also shares in our ambition for the future and growth of Olympia London so I have no doubt that he will bring tremendous value and vision to the venue.”

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining such a transformational project at such a critical time, one that’s taking shape right here in London”

As operator of the venue, the ASM team oversese management responsibility for the exhibition and events business at Olympia London. The ongoing £1.3 billion redevelopment of the Olympia complex includes a 4,400-cap live music venue, a 1,575-seat performing arts theatre, a school for the creative arts, restaurants, bars and eateries; two hotels and offices.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining such a transformational project at such a critical time, one that’s taking shape right here in London,” adds O’Sullivan. “It will be an incredible new landmark destination for the city, that will help to reshape the way we see and interact with conferencing, exhibitions, and the creative arts industry. I’m pleased to be joining the Olympia London and ASM Global family to develop what will be a showcase for the world.

“I have a real passion for creative disciplines, and it’s not often one gets to be involved with art, dance, theatre, and music at the same destination. It will be groundbreaking, something I know I’m really going to enjoy. Not to forget the amazing heritage Expo Halls that the wider estate will be built around – imagine a day or weekend in London where you get to create, learn, work, dine, stay and play – a real chance to celebrate heritage, whilst embracing big change, it will be truly breathtaking.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.