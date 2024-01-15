ASM Global’s Friends Arena in Stockholm renamed

Sweden's largest stadium (cap. 60,000), which is home to the national football team, will go under a new name from mid-July

ASM Global has announced a new naming rights partnership for Sweden’s national arena, formerly called Friends Arena.

From 12 July, the 60,000-capacity arena in Stockholm will be known as the Strawberry Arena, named after the Nordic hotel, spa and restaurant company.

Located in the municipality of Solna, the venue is Sweden’s largest stadium and is home to Sweden’s national football team.

The partnership kicks off a busy year for the arena that includes concerts with Taylor Swift, Pink, and Bruce Springsteen, as well as national team matches, and other major events such as Melodifestivalen, Tech Arena and Sweden International Horse Show.

Johan Mägi, commercial director at ASM Global, says “Strawberry is a dream partner for us. They share ASM Global’s passion for hosting and delivering the best live entertainment experiences in the world. They will be a strong, long-term partner for the Nordic regions largest arena and together we look forward to developing market-leading offers for our visitors across sports, music, conferences, exhibitions and more, along with thousands of other fans.”

“Strawberry is a dream partner for us”

Strawberry will also have the opportunity to offer visitors wider packages, with everything from food and accommodation to experiences at Strawberry Arena. According to a release, the company will create VIP entrances for its members, specially adapted member events and Strawberry lounges in close cooperation with the chain’s hotels Quality Hotel Friends and Comfort Hotel Solna, which are located directly adjacent to the arena.

“In July, the arena will change its name to Strawberry Arena, and this is a major milestone for our group and our history in Sweden. Most people see us as a hotel company, but we offer everything from small experiences that spice up everyday life to “once in a lifetime” experiences. With Strawberry Arena, we will create memorable meetings and spread the message that diversity in the world is just as important as diversity in experiences,” says Carl Oldsberg, chief digital officer at Strawberry.

The Foundation Friends and their work against bullying will continue to be represented at the arena and through a new agreement, the commitment is also extended to ASM Global’s other arenas in Sweden.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.