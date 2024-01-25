AO Arena celebrates completion of £50m renovation

The Manchester venue has also extended its naming rights partnership with electrical retailer AO until at least 2030

Manchester’s AO Arena has completed its £50 million (€59m) redevelopment and announced an extension of its naming rights partnership.

The ASM Global-operated UK venue, which opened in 1995, has been supported by electrical retailer AO since 2020 on an initial five-year deal, which will now extend until at least 2030.

“We are delighted to have extended our partnership with AO, a partner who shares our sincere commitment to improving our local communities,” says Jen Mitchell, GM of AO Arena. “Together, we look forward to continuing our work shaping the thriving creative and cultural scene in Manchester.”

To celebrate its redevelopment, the 21,000-cap venue held a topping out ceremony attended by Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, who described it as “the beating heart of Manchester”, and chart-topping Manchester rock band Blossoms.

“When the AO Arena opened again after Covid, we were the first band to play a gig here,” said Blossoms, who placed their hands in cement on the concourse, leaving their handprints in perpetuity in the fabric of the venue. “We’re excited to celebrate the official topping out of the re-developments and look forward to seeing what the future AO Arena has to offer.”

The arena’s revamp includes a complete back of house update, including a new artist green room, as well as upgraded artist dressing rooms and crew facilities. In addition, the event day guest experience has been overhauled, with new entrances and state of the art technology mean that getting in and out of the arena will be “the quickest in any venue in Europe”.

A brand new lower concourse bar area has a capacity of 6,000, designed to support the increased standing floor capacity within the arena bowl, while there are also new bars in the main concourse, plus a new bar and restaurant, The Mezz, which is set to open in March.

It follows ASM joining forces with award-winning chef Simon Rogan MBE and UMBEL Restaurant Group alongside chef Tom Barnes, on a “first of its kind” new and exclusive culinary partnership.

“We are truly so excited to be launching this innovative concept and partnership with UMBEL,” said Chris Bray, president of ASM Global Europe. “There’s nothing like this in UK arenas right now, so we’re incredibly proud to be setting the standard in F&B innovation, alongside some of the UK’s most exciting fine dining experts.

“We believe our customers deserve the best, and we’re always exploring new ways to do just that, reimagining what live entertainment experiences look like, including the food and beverage that’s available.

“As the AO Arena looks to a milestone year, opening The Mezz in March, this new partnership with Simon, Tom and UMBEL Restaurant Group will no doubt take it to the next level.”

Other upgrades include improved acoustics and sound, and “industry-leading” heating and ventilation systems, along with enhanced security with the addition of a new state-of-the-art control room.

Welcoming over one million people to the venue each year, AO Arena has hosted concerts by the likes of Prince, Elton John, New Order, The Rolling Stones, Madonna, Billie Eilish, Oasis, Dua Lipa and Courteeners over the past three decades. Upcoming acts include The 1975, Niall Horan, Ne-Yo, Depeche Mode, D-Block Europe, Rick Astley, Jason Derulo, James Arthur, Girls Aloud, Nickelback and The World of Hans Zimmer.

AO Arena is set to face competition in the city from Oak View Group’s new east Manchester development Co-op Live, which is scheduled to open this April.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Bray said: “I think we’re really well prepared, we’re a powerhouse. It’s the music capital of the world and there’s enough content to be delivered in two arenas here.

“I’ve been around the city here for two years since moving into this role and seen nothing but growth in this city in that time and it’s an amazing, vibrant place. Competition is good, it raises our game and it’s great for all of the fans who are coming through the doors as well, so we’re both really well placed for that.”

