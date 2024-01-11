AGF reveals greenest festivals of 2023

A Greener Future has named the latest recipients of its certification for sustainability in 2023

BST Hyde Park, Sziget and Primavera Sound are among the latest recipients of A Greener Future’s (AGF) certification for sustainability in 2023.

AGF Certification is the world’s first and most comprehensive standard for sustainability in the live events sector, for festivals and events reducing waste, emissions and enhancing equality and biodiversity.

We Love Green (FR), Boom (PT), Boomtown Fair (UK), Dockyard (NL), Northside (DK), OyaFestivalen (NO) and Tremor Festival (PT) also received the certification for 2023. See the full list here.

To be certified, events complete a detailed assessment based upon the AGF Framework, including self-assessment, site visits and post-event evidence and data to the AGF assessors for an independent auditors report. The AGF Framework includes 11 key themes including local ecosystems and community, travel, food and drinks, energy, waste, EDI and governance.

“The best events in the world can also be the most sustainable”

Jim King, CEO of European Festivals, AEG Presents said: “We’re committed to our green targets at all AEG Presents European Festivals. The best events in the world can also be the most sustainable. To again achieve the Greener Festival Certification at both BST Hyde Park and All Points East is a testament to the hard work of the festival teams to realising this ambition.”

Ceremonies will take place at the Green Events & Innovations (GEI16) conference, in partnership with the ILMC, on 27 February in London. GEI will host the International AGF Awards where certified events across a range of green categories will be crowned.

AGF CEO Claire O’Neill said: “The AGF Framework for sustainable events has become extremely comprehensive over the last 15 years. Hats off to all festivals and events that are achieving this certification, which is no small feat.

“We not only need to prevent further pollution, waste, emissions and biodiversity loss, but we now also need to adapt to the changes already happening around us, as a result of climate change. These festivals and events are ahead of the curve and give many people hope, showing how we can all do things differently whilst having a tonne of fun at the same time.”

