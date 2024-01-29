Adele teases return to touring

The singer hinted at her future plans during a performance in Las Vegas as part of her Weekends with Adele residency at The Colosseum

Adele has teased she will return to touring when she releases her next album as she approaches the last few months of her Las Vegas residency.

The singer’s 100-night Weekends with Adele run at The Colosseum (cap. 4,100) at Caesars Palace is due to wrap up in June this year. The first 24 dates grossed US$52.8 million (€48.8m).

Opening up to fans onstage during Saturday’s (27 January) show at the venue, she said: “I just don’t think I’m going to write an album for quite some time, but next time I do, I’ll come to wherever it is you live.

“I’m going to miss this so much,” she added. “I really, really, really, really do love this show.”

Adele has played only limited live dates in support of her most recent album, 2021’s 30

The 35-year-old star is represented by Lucy Dickins and Kirk Sommer at WME.

The Live Nation-promoted residency, which was postponed just 24 hours before opening night in January 2022, ultimately kicked off that November before being extended in spring 2023.

Aside from the Vegas run, Adele has played only limited live dates in support of her most recent album, 2021’s 30– performing two nights at the 65,000-cap BST Hyde Park in London, UK in July 2022.

Adele last went out on the road for her 2016/17 Adele Live tour, which grossed US$278.4m across 120 shows at the box office. The Australian leg of the tour made concert history down under after playing to more than 600,000 people over eight stadium dates in 2017, breaking attendance records at all eight venues.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.