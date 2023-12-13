Ticketmaster unveils Breakthrough grant recipients

"These ten acts have been shining at grassroots venues up and down the country, and we know they have what it takes to make their mark"

Ticketmaster has revealed the ten UK & Ireland-based breakthrough acts it is tipping to make a splash on the live scene in 2024.

For the first time, this year’s artists will each receive grants of £5,000, underscoring Ticketmaster’s commitment to fostering the next generation of talent.

This year’s handpicked selection includes pop singer, songwriter and social media star Bellah Mae, Irish dance-pop singer-songwriter Jazzy, UK rapper and social commentator Jeshi, R&B songwriter and instrumentalist Elmiene and Irish rock band Newdad.

“We’re committed to having their backs as they grow, helping with the costs faced on the road and showcasing them to a whole new legion of fans”

The list is completed by West Midlands indie artist Nieve Ella, R&B boyband No Guidnce, soul jazz singer, Olivia Dean, Reading rock outfit Only The Poets and cult indie band The Last Dinner Party.

“These ten acts have been shining at grassroots venues up and down the country, and we know they have what it takes to make their mark on this industry,” says Ticketmaster UK MD Andrew Parsons. “That’s why we’re committed to having their backs as they grow, helping with the costs faced on the road and showcasing them to a whole new legion of fans. We can’t wait to see the heights they hit in 2024.”

Previous lists tipped the likes of four-time nominee and two-time MOBO Award winner Central Cee, BRIT Award winner Holly Humberstone, five-time Grammy Awards nominee Wet Leg, and most recently FLO, winners of the BRITS Rising Star Award for 2023.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.