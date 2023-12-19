x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

The O2 hails record-breaking year for ticket sales

The AEG-operated venue has surpassed last year's total and noted a 9.3% increase in year-on-year ticket sales since 2019

By Lisa Henderson on 19 Dec 2023


The O2 in London sold over 2.5 million tickets in 2023, setting a new record for the AEG-operated venue.

The new milestone surpasses 2.3 million tickets sold in 2022 and supports a 9.3% increase in year-on-year ticket sales since 2019 (excluding Covid years).

Since opening in 2007, the 20,000-capacity venue has welcomed 100 million visitors, sold over 30 million tickets, and most recently hosted its milestone 3000th event with Tom Jones on 17 December.

In 2023 alone the arena hosted 216 events, including a record number of residencies with Peter Kay, Elton John, Micky Flanagan, Madonna and Chris Brown.

The O2 has also seen a rise in first-time performers in the arena this year from 12 artists in 2022 to 24 artists in 2023, including the likes of Ateez, Wu-Tang Clan, 21 Savage, SZA and Louis Tomlinson.

Since opening in 2007, the venue has sold over 30 million tickets, and most recently hosted its milestone 3000th event

“Our record-breaking ticket sales continue to position The O2 as the world’s busiest arena and we look forward to building on this legacy in 2024 and beyond,” says Steve Sayer newly promoted senior vice president and general manager at The O2.

“It really is thanks to the fans, but we also couldn’t provide a best-in-class experience at The O2 without the support of our partners, including our ticketing partner AXS, who have been integral to this record-breaking year of ticket sales, and our naming rights partner Virgin Media O2, who have had another incredible year with Priority tickets. Here’s to all of the fans, bands and brands who’ve supported us this year – we can’t wait for what’s to come in the new year.”

Alongside a record-breaking year of ticket sales, The O2 has also won a string of industry awards in 2023, including ‘Venue of the Year’ at the London Venue & Catering Awards, and ‘The LIVE Green Award’ at The LIVE Awards. The venue is also nominated for The Venue Award as part of ILMC’s Arthur Awards.

This year also saw The O2 launch its very own Green Rider, an ‘industry-leading’ document outlining sustainable choices for incoming tours and productions.

In 2024, the venue is set to host the world’s first carbon-removed events, in collaboration with carbon removal experts CUR8 and sustainable event specialists A Greener Future, at The 1975’s headline shows in February 2024.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Popular articles

news|18 Dec 2023

LN-Gaiety acquires Dreamland Margate

feature|15 Dec 2023

Global Promoters Report 2023: Germany

news|18 Dec 2023

C3 Presents plans new US festival for 2024

news|15 Dec 2023

New appeal on first anniversary of Brixton tragedy

news|15 Dec 2023

Tait to open central London base

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

General ManagerA Greener Future

Remote / London, UKFull Time£35K - £40K DOE

Bars Manager229

London, UKFull Time£37K - £40K DOE

Senior Venue ManagerCo-op Live

Manchester, UKFull TimeUp to £55K

Finance ManagerCo-op Live

Manchester, UKFull Timeup to £45K