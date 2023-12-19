The O2 hails record-breaking year for ticket sales

The AEG-operated venue has surpassed last year's total and noted a 9.3% increase in year-on-year ticket sales since 2019

The O2 in London sold over 2.5 million tickets in 2023, setting a new record for the AEG-operated venue.

The new milestone surpasses 2.3 million tickets sold in 2022 and supports a 9.3% increase in year-on-year ticket sales since 2019 (excluding Covid years).

Since opening in 2007, the 20,000-capacity venue has welcomed 100 million visitors, sold over 30 million tickets, and most recently hosted its milestone 3000th event with Tom Jones on 17 December.

In 2023 alone the arena hosted 216 events, including a record number of residencies with Peter Kay, Elton John, Micky Flanagan, Madonna and Chris Brown.

The O2 has also seen a rise in first-time performers in the arena this year from 12 artists in 2022 to 24 artists in 2023, including the likes of Ateez, Wu-Tang Clan, 21 Savage, SZA and Louis Tomlinson.

“Our record-breaking ticket sales continue to position The O2 as the world’s busiest arena and we look forward to building on this legacy in 2024 and beyond,” says Steve Sayer newly promoted senior vice president and general manager at The O2.

“It really is thanks to the fans, but we also couldn’t provide a best-in-class experience at The O2 without the support of our partners, including our ticketing partner AXS, who have been integral to this record-breaking year of ticket sales, and our naming rights partner Virgin Media O2, who have had another incredible year with Priority tickets. Here’s to all of the fans, bands and brands who’ve supported us this year – we can’t wait for what’s to come in the new year.”

Alongside a record-breaking year of ticket sales, The O2 has also won a string of industry awards in 2023, including ‘Venue of the Year’ at the London Venue & Catering Awards, and ‘The LIVE Green Award’ at The LIVE Awards. The venue is also nominated for The Venue Award as part of ILMC’s Arthur Awards.

This year also saw The O2 launch its very own Green Rider, an ‘industry-leading’ document outlining sustainable choices for incoming tours and productions.

In 2024, the venue is set to host the world’s first carbon-removed events, in collaboration with carbon removal experts CUR8 and sustainable event specialists A Greener Future, at The 1975’s headline shows in February 2024.

