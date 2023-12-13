x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Teo details the Touring Exhibitions Pavilion 2024

Taking place in Paris early next year, the Pavilion will include two sessions dedicated to the latest trends and experiences in international touring exhibitions

By Lisa Henderson on 13 Dec 2023


image © Felix Speller for the Design Museum

Teo (Touring Exhibitions Organisation) has announced two special conference sessions dedicated to the latest trends and experiences in international touring exhibitions, for the Touring Exhibitions Pavilion 2024.

The Pavilion will take place in Paris as part of Museum Connections, an international trade fair focusing on the business and sustainable challenges of museums, cultural and touristic venues, that has been running for 25 years.

Taking place over 16–17 January at Porte de Versailles, Teo’s sessions will see international producers and specialists in art, science, design, history, natural history, world cultures, popular culture and technology exhibitions present their latest productions and insights.

Speakers include American Museum of Natural History, the Design Museum, the Musée de la civilisation and Québec

Visitors will have the opportunity to discover new experiences presented by speakers from the American Museum of Natural History, the Design Museum, the Musée de la Civilisation, Québec, National Museums Scotland, lililillilil, Science Museum Group, PANART Connections, Nomad Exhibitions, Cap Sciences, Contemporanea Progetti, MEDARTEC, la Sucrière, Grand Palais Immersif, Science Centre Singapore.

Other speakers represent the Natural History Museum, Culturespaces Digital, PHI Studio, Universcience – cité des sciences et de l’industrie & Palais de la découverte, ACMI, ASTER, Project Holocene, Muséum national d’histoire naturelle, Tempora, Lascaux international exhibition, Citéco – Cité de l’économie, Disgusting Food Museum, World Touring Exhibitions.

The conference sessions will also be made available online on the Teo platform after the event.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Popular articles

news|11 Dec 2023

AEG and Eventim ‘enter race’ to buy See Tickets

news|12 Dec 2023

MSG boss in ‘serious talks’ over second Sphere

news|13 Dec 2023

Two major Swedish festivals cancelled

news|13 Dec 2023

Phil Bowdery wins top honour at LIVE Awards 2023

news|11 Dec 2023

MOJO unveils new management as Mulder departs

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

General ManagerA Greener Future

Remote / London, UKFull Time£35K - £40K DOE

Bars Manager229

London, UKFull Time£37K - £40K DOE

Senior Venue ManagerCo-op Live

Manchester, UKFull TimeUp to £55K

Finance ManagerCo-op Live

Manchester, UKFull Timeup to £45K