Ten biggest lessons from the first ten years of The Fair

The last decade has seen the industry grow in ways we never quite imagined, conquering challenges we never expected to face.
This year, The Fair celebrates a decade of producing large-scale festivals and events for millions of people across the UK and further afield. What started as a four-person team in East London has turned into one of the largest independent event production houses in the UK.
I’m proud of what we have achieved, which is largely down to the experience we as a team have collected over the years. Here are key lessons I have learnt in my 25 years in the industry, and in the first ten years of The Fair.
1 Get guidance from the get-go
Having a well-established industry mentor is essential, and a non-executive director can help support your business in its infancy stages. If you don’t have connections, it’s time to start making them. Find your inspirations, reach out to them, and don’t be afraid to politely chase.
2 Put new business at the forefront of priorities
Good business is dependent on new business. Build in a new-business strategy from the beginning and get in front of potential clients as a priority. In an increasingly diluted events market, you must be actively outbound and rigorous in your new business-finding processes.
3 Never be afraid to challenge clients
When it comes to events, concepts can quickly spin out of control, and handling creative budgets can be challenging. If you feel anything in the event plan is unachievable or unfair, it is okay to say so. Tread carefully with this, however: we are dealing with people’s passion projects. Voice any concerns in plenty of time and with justification.
4 Choose which business you take wisely
Taking on a project that is wrong for your company could have irreversible implications for your business and its reputation. When enquiries do come through, ask the necessary questions to ensure they are authentic and stress test plans while ensuring they are financially underwritten. Do your due diligence to assess how successful the collaboration could be.
5 Company culture is key
Building your external network is half the story when it comes to developing the kind of company culture that attracts and retains talent for the journey. This comes from the top-down: if you live and breathe the services you deliver and highlight the impact they are having, this mentality should spread across your team, too.
Adopt a purpose, vision, and set of values, and embed them in your company’s culture. At The Fair, our values – family, courage, and growth – are shared with staff and discussed in team meetings throughout the year.
6 Never think anything is above you
Company values can only be internalised if boundaries between senior and junior team members are lifted. Be prepared to muck in – myself and other directors will never shy away from helping out when challenges present themselves onsite.
7 Explore new avenues
Covid shined a light on the industry’s resilience but also showed the events eco-system is still exposed to economic fragility. It’s important to continuously innovate and explore ways to de-risk your business: look at parallel markets and other verticals within the supply chain. In recent years, we launched two sister agencies – creative agency We Are Placemaking and operational management agency We Are OPS – with great success. Don’t be scared to branch out, as staying in your lane could actually pose more risks.
8 Marketing must not be underestimated
Social media and marketing are the most efficient ways to showcase your brand, image, values, and portfolio to an infinite number of new clients or connections. These are free tools to create success – take advantage of them.
9 You must maintain your passion
Money will hopefully come from your success, but when it comes to the music business, it can never be centre stage. Your love for what you do is the asset that will keep you going.
10 Be proactive
Remaining focused on your goals is key, but never lose sight of the wider vision – championing the sector. I sit on multiple boards and continuously lobby government for better support. Join associations and organisations that amplify the industry’s voice, as it is our collective success that will keep music and events alive.
Ten biggest lessons from the first ten years of The Fair
Nick Morgan, CEO of WeGroup (The Fair, We Are Placemaking, We Are OPS), shares wisdom gained from a decade of producing large-scale festivals
18 Dec 2023
