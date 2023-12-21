Royal Albert Hall appoints director of programming

Matt Todd, who carried out the role on an interim basis throughout 2023, has been appointed following an international recruitment search

London’s Royal Albert Hall has appointed Matt Todd as director of programming.

Todd, who has been carrying out the role on an interim basis throughout 2023, will be tasked with overseeing all performances on the main stage and beyond, along with the Hall’s engagement work, tours programme and production and technical team.

Following an international search led by recruitment agency Green Park, and a multi-stage interview process, Todd was the unanimous choice of the selection board, which comprised two trustees of the charity, the chief executive and an independent third-party assessor.

“We had compelling, highly-respected candidates from across the music and entertainment industries,” says RAH CEO James Ainscough. “Matt’s strategy for the progressive development of the Hall’s programme of events and activities was clear and positive. And his track record as a team player and organisational leader is strong. I know my colleagues at the Hall are as delighted as I am to see him take on this role on a permanent basis.

“Our vision is for the Hall to be the home of breathtaking moments and lasting memories, for everyone. Matt has the right plan to develop the Hall’s programme so that more and more people will feel welcome and at home in our building.”

“It is a huge honour and privilege to be confirmed in the role of director of programming for the Royal Albert Hall”

The venue’s 2024 programme includes concerts by the likes of Ellie Goulding, Bryan Adams, Eric Clapton, Joe Bonamassa, 10cc, The Stranglers, James Blunt, Dave Matthews Band and Train, as well as the return of country and Americana festival Highways.

“It is a huge honour and privilege to be confirmed in the role of director of programming for the Royal Albert Hall,” adds Todd. “I can’t wait to get going in 2024, when I’ll continue to work with the amazing team to build on the Hall’s history and to drive the programme to inspire more people than ever before.”

In addition, the Hall has confirmed Dave Gamble as the permanent head of programming, reporting to Todd. Gamble, who first joined the venue in 2015 as programming manager, has been head of programming on an interim basis throughout 2023.

He has been particularly instrumental in the ongoing diversification of the events at the Hall, which has welcomed performers including Cleo Sol, Loyle Carner, Raye, Digga D, The Compozers and Ezra Collective over the past year.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.