Rolling Loud streamlines European editions for 2024

The hip-hop franchise has announced that a new edition in Vienna, Austria, will be the only European offshoot next year

By Lisa Henderson on 13 Dec 2023

Hip-hop festival franchise Rolling Loud will launch in Austria next year and will be the only European edition in 2024, according to organisers.

This means the US-hailing brand will not return to Portugal, the Netherlands and Germany, where European editions have previously been held.

The inaugural Austrian edition, dubbed Rolling Loud Europe, will take over Racino in Ebreichsdorf, an open-air venue on the outskirts of the Austrian capital of Vienna, between 5–7 July.

Mojo Concerts, promoter of Rolling Loud Rotterdam in the Netherlands, said there would not be a second edition because the brand “the rising costs of organising a festival of this size makes it a risky venture”.

The Germany edition, which debuted this year in Munich, was marred by a spate of incidents, with police describing a “remarkably aggressive” mood among the festival audience.

The event, headlined by Travis Scott, WizKid and Kendrick Lamar, was promoted by Live Nation and Austrian promoter Leutgeb Entertainment Group.

And the Portuguese offshoot launched at the Praia Da Rocha Beach, Portimão, in the Algarve in 2022 and was Rolling Loud’s first foray in Europe.

Last month, plans for Rolling Loud to return to Australia next year for the first time since 2019 were cancelled due to “circumstances beyond our control”.

Launched in 2015, the Miami-hailing festival has also run events in Los Angeles, New York, Sydney, Toronto, and will launch in Thailand next year.

 

