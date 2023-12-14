Primary Talent’s Peter Elliott to retire

During his 28 year career, the legendary live agent has represented the likes of Daft Punk, Basement Jaxx, The Street and Lana Del Rey

Legendary live agent Peter Elliott has announced his retirement and will depart Primary Talent at the end of the month after 28 years at the agency.

Elliott joined Primary in 1995 from the Manchester-based Blast Hard agency. In the following 28 years, he has worked with some of the most successful music artists in the world.

During his illustrious career, his roster has included Daft Punk, Basement Jaxx, The Streets, Plan B, Royksopp, Dizzee Rascal, Lana Del Rey, Phoenix, Loyle Carner, Morcheeba, Lemon Jelly and Zero 7.

In 2007 he became the managing director of Primary Talent, running the company for 14 years before stepping down from that role in March 2021.

“All in all, it’s been a damn fine journey”

“I have had great fun working alongside good and dynamic people,” says Peter Elliott. “We grew Primary with a ‘family’ ethos, driven by a desire to work with the most creative people and talent, and in my role as an agent I have been privileged to work with and help develop many wonderful musicians, creatives and great genre-defining artists. All in all, it’s been a damn fine journey.”

Primary Talent International CEO Matt Bates says: “I have spent the majority of my career working alongside Peter here at Primary. His drive and passion are deeply ingrained into everything we do and what the company stands for. He has helped mentor a new generation of great agents here and leaves a great legacy and amazing foundations to continue building from.”

Earlier this year, Primary returned to being an independent music talent agency following a management buyout. The UK-based booking agency was sold to ICM Partners in 2020, which was subsequently acquired by CAA.

Primary’s roster includes almost 460 clients including The 1975, The Cure, Lana Del Rey, Noel Gallagher, Jack Harlow, alt-J, Dropkick Murphys, and Patti Smith.

