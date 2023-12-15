Ocesa Seitrack forms JV with Warner Music LA

The firms have launched booking and brand partnership agency Touring The World with broadcaster Sergio “Checho” Rodríguez

Ocesa Seitrack has linked up with Warner Music Latin America and radio host Sergio “Checho” Rodríguez to launch booking and brand partnership agency Touring The World.

Helmed by Rodriguez, the joint venture will have offices in Colombia, Mexico, Spain and the US.

Billboard reports the company will provide support to acts in areas such as touring, brand partnerships and booking, and will also benefit from Warner Music Spain’s existing artist services company Get In.

Alex Mizrahi, CEO and founder of Ocesa Seitrack, Ocesa’s booking and artist management agency, says the new business will “expand the concept of booking and provide a solution for artists so they can have both a touring strategy together with branding and sponsorship efforts”.

“At Ocesa Seitrack we have been building the itinerant commercial structure we have today for 20 years,” says Mizrahi. “This alliance between friends and renowned professionals will bring enormous benefits to the artists and entrepreneurs we work with.”

“Touring the World is created by and for artists and their fans”

Touring The World, whose current roster includes Piso 21, Manuel Medrano, Elena Rose, Yng Lucas, Blessd, Molotov, Lagos and Ximena Sariñana, will focus on rising talent “who we think have global potential”, adds Mizrahi.

All Warner Music artists will be offered access to its services, which will be supported by the label’s expertise and infrastructure, in addition to Ocesa Seitrack’s commercial structure. The vision, however, is for the venture to be independent, with no obligation for Warner artists to sign to the company.

“We want to avoid conflicts of interest, and for that to work, it has to be an independent agency,” says Warner Music Latin America president Alejandro Duque.

Rodríguez will oversee teams in Colombia and Mexico, while working closely with Get In in Spain.

“Touring the World is created by and for artists and their fans,” he adds. “This alliance fills me with excitement, standing alongside the finest partners one could ask for.”

