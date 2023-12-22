Norwegian trade body unveils new board

Márkomeannu festival director Ane Margrethe Ugelvik and Jungelen founder Simon Alejandro Larsen have been elected to the NKA board

Norway’s trade association has unveiled its new board for the 2023-2024 period.

Márkomeannu festival director Ane Margrethe Ugelvik has been elected to the board of the Norwegian Cultural Organisers (NKA), alongside Jungelen founder and general manager Simon Alejandro Larsen. Bergen-based cultural organisation Jungelen stages club and concert series, as well as Jungelfest.

NKA has also welcomed three new deputies: Oslo Urban Week programme manager Linnéa Elisabeth Svensson, Tromsø International Film Festival boss Lisa Hoen and Trondheim Calling GM Eirik Brevik.

“It’s a good combination of new and old faces”

“It’s a good combination of new and old faces,” says NKA chair Trude Storheim. “There is a broadly composed board in terms of background, experience and competence, which is already enthusiastically getting started with the work. It bodes well for the important work the board is set to do.”

The new board members will succeed Marit Over-Rein Stokkenes, Sandra Márjá West, Åsa Paaske Gulbrandsen, Morten Wien and Runa Lunde Strindin.

Established in 1982, NKA’s international name is Norwegian Live. The Oslo-headquartered body represents more than 500 members, including festivals, clubs, venues, concert associations, student societies, libraries, museums and concert and cultural centres.

PHOTO (BACK L-R): Roza Aghili Taslimi, Lisa Hoen, Simon Alejandro Larsen, Trude Storheim, Ane Margrethe Ugelvik. (FRONT L-R): Runar Eggesvik, Per-Harald Nilsson, Linnéa Elisabeth Svensson, Gøran Aamodt

