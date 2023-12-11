MOJO unveils new management as Mulder departs

Mojo has unveiled new management after announcing that current CEO John Mulder will leave the company on 1 January 2024.

The new leadership team will consist of Ruben Brouwer, with whom Mulder has co-led Mojo since 2017, as well as Ronny Hooch Antink and Kim Bloem.

Mulder says he decided to step down from Live Nation’s Dutch subsidiary to “give the young guard space”.

“Ronny and Kim are two people who have made their mark at Mojo,” Mulder told Entertainment Bussiness. “Ronny was responsible for matters such as operations, catering, productions and permits. He’s got the whole no-band thing under his belt. Not that he doesn’t know anything about it because he knows a lot about music.

“Everything is represented in that triumvirate. I have complete confidence in it”

“Kim is one of our head bookers and brought big names such as Beyonce, Madonna, P!nk and many more to the Netherlands. She brings with her a wealth of substantive knowledge. The two will run the company together with Ruben. Everything is represented in that triumvirate. I have complete confidence in it.”

The 68-year-old will continue his four-year role as Metallica’s European agent. Last year, he also stepped in as production manager for the band, which he hopes to do again in 2024.

Mulder will discuss his career, including being co-initiator of AFAS Live and the Ziggo Dome, at next year’s ESNS (Eurosonic Nooderslag).

