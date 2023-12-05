Malaysia decides against blanket ban on concerts

The government says The 1975 controversy was the only incident reported from 296 approved shows by international artists

The Malaysian government is strengthening guidelines for promoters but has decided against issuing a blanket ban on concerts following The 1975 controversy earlier this year.

Overseas acts must apply for a permit through the Central Agency for Application for Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes (Puspal) before they are granted permission to perform in the Southeast Asian country.

The New Straits Times reports that Puspal approved 296 international acts this year with just one incident reported – July’s Good Vibes Festival fiasco in Sepang.

The 1975’s headline set was infamously cut short at the event after singer Matty Healy criticised Malaysia’s strict anti-LGBT laws and kissed a male bandmate on stage, leading to the cancellation of the festival’s remaining two days. Promoters in Malaysia were subsequently ordered to install a “kill switch” to end performances by international artists that breach government regulations.

“The 1975 flouted several guidelines and we are in the midst of strengthening the guidelines to avoid reoccurrence,” said deputy communications and digital minister Teo Nie Ching. “Just because of one incident, how can we cancel the others? Out of 296 artistes only one happened. How is this fair?”

However, speaking at the debate, opposition leader Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man called on the government to take preemptive measures by blocking artists who uphold values against the country’s policies.

“The government must make sure [concerts] have high moral values,” he added. “Do not simply leave it to the people to make choices, the government must have policies and regulations.”

Coldplay performed their first ever concert in Malaysia last month, attracting more than 75,000 fans to the National Stadium Bukit Jalil.

Meanwhile, Malaysian live music trade body ALIFE has urged MPs to stop “politicising” concerts.

“I would like to stress the transformative impact of live music events on our society,” says the organisation’s president Rizal Kamal. “However, it is equally crucial that organisers ensure proper permits.

“Beyond this, it is disheartening to witness concerts being politicised. The government and opposition must refrain from using these events as political tactics and redirect focus to pressing national issues.

“Concerts have the power to unite diverse communities, let us prioritise issues that enhance the well-being of all Malaysians, fostering a harmonious and prosperous nation.”

