LN-Gaiety acquires Dreamland Margate

LN-Gaiety Holdings (LNG) has taken a majority stake in Sands Heritage, owner of the UK theme park and open-air concert venue Dreamland Margate.

The Kent complex was this year granted permission to double the number of gigs it can present annually to 40, while its capacity has expanded from 5,000 to 7,000.

Among the artists that performed at the seaside-based venue in 2023 are Placebo, Kool & the Gang, Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Will Young, Bastille and Chase and Status.

LNG, the UK promotion joint venture by Live Nation and Denis Desmond’s Gaiety Investments, confirmed the acquisition of Dreamland Margate on Saturday 16 December.

“Working with CEO Eddie Kemsley, the team will enhance its offer at this much-loved resort,” reads a statement from LN-Gaiety.

“Dreamland is the ultimate seaside destination for music, rides, and entertainment with great artists in 2024 including Status Quo, Madness, Richard Ashcroft, Becky Hill, Limp Bizkit, Craig David and many more.”

“The acquisition ensures the legendary venue can carry on providing world-class entertainment for people of all ages”

A Dreamland spokesperson added: “We are delighted that LN-Gaiety has become the new owner of Dreamland in Margate. The acquisition ensures the legendary venue can carry on providing world-class entertainment for people of all ages.

“It is very much business as usual for Dreamland, we look forward to re-opening our historic amusement park at Easter for another summer season, as well as welcoming some of the very best live bands and acts both in our indoor spaces and next summer on the amazing Scenic Stage.”

Dreamland, which dates from 1880, was once one of Britain’s best-loved amusement parks, but closed in 2003 after a long period of decline as seaside holidays fell out of favour. It was compulsorily purchased by Thanet District Council in 2013 and reopened two years later. Sands Heritage bought the attraction from Thanet District Council in 2020.

While live music has been part of its heritage for over half a century, the venue enhanced its reputation when it welcomed Gorillaz’ Goldenvoice-promoted Demon Dayz Festival in June 2017, which was considered a breakthrough moment in its modern incarnation.

“It’s like a ready-built festival site: we’ve got rides, we’ve got street food, we’ve got bars, we’ve got a 1,500-capacity indoor club venue, which we use for afterparties,” CEO Eddie Kemsley told IQ in February. “Acts love playing here, they love the seaside vibe.”

Other performers over the years include Noel Gallagher, Paul Weller, James and Busted.

