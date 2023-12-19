x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Lizzo slams ‘meritless and salacious’ lawsuit

The singer's legal team is calling for a harassment and discrimination claim filed by a tour wardrobe designer to be thrown out

By James Hanley on 19 Dec 2023

Lizzo


image © Javier Bragado

Lizzo’s legal representatives has launched a motion calling for a harassment and discrimination lawsuit filed by a former tour employee to be dismissed.

Asha Daniels, who worked as a wardrobe designer on Lizzo’s 2023 tour, is suing the American singer and her team, alleging sexual and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and illegal retaliatory termination.

However, Lizzo’s lawyer Martin Singer has hit back at the “meritless and salacious” case, claiming it was filed by a “disgruntled” former worker whose employment had been terminated after just weeks in the job.

“During her brief employment by BGBT [Big Grrrl Big Touring, Lizzo’s touring company], plaintiff refused to comply with instructions from her supervisors and tour management, failed to perform the work that she was assigned and, eventually, just played hooky and refused to show up for work,” says Singer. “Unsurprisingly, she was terminated after abandoning her post on the day of a concert in Paris, France.”

According to the Guardian, a spokesperson for Lizzo has called the lawsuit “a bogus, absurd publicity stunt” and alleged Daniels had “never actually met or even spoke with Lizzo”.

Singer further argues the suit should be thrown out immediately on jurisdiction issues, since it was filed in California when Daniels “is a New York resident who worked for a Delaware corporation in Europe… She has alleged no nexus to California”.

“We remain committed to seeking justice for our clients, and look forward to our day in court where Lizzo can explain her behaviour in a public forum”

In response, Daniels’ lawyer Ron Zambrano has branded the move “another Hail Mary by Lizzo’s team to try to shift blame to the victims, as she has done to the three other plaintiffs who have sued her for similar allegations of harassment, disability discrimination and retaliatory termination”.

“Lizzo and her lawyers can continue trying to rationalise her illegal and wretched conduct but we remain committed to seeking justice for our clients, and look forward to our day in court where Lizzo can explain her behaviour in a public forum,” he adds.

It was revealed in August that three of Lizzo’s former dancers are suing the singer over allegations including sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. The star (real name Melissa Jefferson) and her touring company face a string of claims from dancers Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis and Noelle Rodriguez, dating between 2021 and 2023.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, accuses Lizzo of creating a hostile work environment in addition to allegations of religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment. In addition, the 35-year-old and choreographer Tanisha Scott are accused of body-shaming.

In October, Lizzo’s Big Grrrl touring company filed a motion to dismiss the filing, which she described as a “fabricated sob story”. That motion is still pending.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Popular articles

news|18 Dec 2023

LN-Gaiety acquires Dreamland Margate

feature|15 Dec 2023

Global Promoters Report 2023: Germany

news|18 Dec 2023

C3 Presents plans new US festival for 2024

news|15 Dec 2023

New appeal on first anniversary of Brixton tragedy

news|15 Dec 2023

Tait to open central London base

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

General ManagerA Greener Future

Remote / London, UKFull Time£35K - £40K DOE

Bars Manager229

London, UKFull Time£37K - £40K DOE

Senior Venue ManagerCo-op Live

Manchester, UKFull TimeUp to £55K

Finance ManagerCo-op Live

Manchester, UKFull Timeup to £45K