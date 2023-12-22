Live Nation’s 15,000-cap amphitheatre plan backed

The company's plans for the estimated $110 million project in Riverside, Missouri have been unanimously approved by city officials

Live Nation’s plans for a new 15,000-cap amphitheatre in the US near Kansas City have been given the green light by officials.

Local aldermen unanimously approved the company’s proposals to develop the estimated $110 million project in Riverside, Missouri, which will have 10,000 covered seats along with space for an additional 5,000 concertgoers.

Construction is expected to start early next year, with a target opening date of late spring/early summer 2025.

Kansas City is a host city of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held jointly by the United States, Canada and Mexico. A number of matches are set to take place at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs.

“When the World Cup comes, the current training facility will be home to one of the major teams that will be in Kansas City and hopefully we’ll be able to play into that amphitheatre to be able to provide access to watch when they can’t get into Arrowhead,” Riverside Mayor Kathy Rose tells Fox4.

The report notes that Kansas City currently misses out on some major tours despite already boasting venues such as the AEG-operated T-Mobile Center. The 18,000-cap indoor arena opened in 2007.

“Destination Riverside is truly what we’re trying to achieve,” adds Rose. “This plays right into that vision and that goal for us.”

According to Yahoo! News, city leaders also approved a preliminary development plan for the project, which includes 15 ancillary buildings and more than 5,400 parking spaces.

