x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Live Nation Australia buys Face To Face Touring

The partnership will focus on delivering a range of single-stage, multi-artist events to regional locations across Australia

By Lisa Henderson on 12 Dec 2023

Face To Face Touring's new festival, Lookout

Face To Face Touring's new festival, Lookout


Live Nation Australia has acquired Face To Face Touring, a concert and festival promoter headquartered in Perth, Western Australia.

Face To Face Touring was formed in September 2023 when promoters Zaccaria Concerts and Touring and Regional Touring joined forces.

The company’s portfolio of events includes Red Hot Summer Tour, SummerSalt, By The C, Castaway, Live in The Vines, One Electric Day, Sydney Spiegeltent, and the all-new Lookout Festival.

The firm, which also has operating offices in Ballarat, regional Victoria, has worked with artists including Jimmy Barnes, Nile Rogers & CHIC, Tina Arena, The Cat Empire, John Butler, The Teskey Brothers, Tame Impala, RUFUS DU SOL and more.

The partnership with Live Nation will focus on delivering a range of single-stage, multi-artist events to regional locations across Australia, according to a release.

“Our combined brands and businesses mean increased scale and relevance both in Australia and internationally”

LN will provide the Face To Face team with “global resources and industry knowledge to expand their offering, resulting in a more diverse portfolio of shows and music, while providing artists with greater unique opportunities to connect with fans across Australia”.

“By bringing together our companies to form Face To Face Touring we are creating a strong platform for growth,” says John Zaccaria, promoter and founder of Zaccaria Concerts and Touring.

“Our combined brands and businesses mean increased scale and relevance both in Australia and internationally. We have massive respect for Duane and what he has achieved with the Red Hot Summer brand and really look forward to working together as we integrate the two companies into one. By teaming up with Live Nation, we are poised for even greater expansion with the ability to create something truly amazing and magical for artist and fans all over Australia.”

Duane McDonald, promoter and founder of Regional Touring Event Enterprises, adds: “We are thrilled with the unique opportunities this partnership will create for fans, as well as our employees, contractors, and business partners. There will continue to be a strong focus on delivering the high quality of artists and concert experiences that fans love, with the backing of the world’s leading promoter and live entertainment company.”

Live Nation’s portfolio in Australia includes event organiser Secret Sounds, JV talent agency Cult Artists, and venues Festival Hall and The Palais Theatre in Melbourne, the Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane, the Hindley Street Music Hall in Adelaide and Anita’s Theatre in Thirroul.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Popular articles

news|08 Dec 2023

AEG Presents unveils new outdoor concert series

news|11 Dec 2023

AEG and Eventim ‘enter race’ to buy See Tickets

news|08 Dec 2023

‘Live music is going to get bigger, for longer’

news|08 Dec 2023

Official: Taylor Swift’s Eras is first $1bn tour

news|11 Dec 2023

MOJO unveils new management as Mulder departs

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

General ManagerA Greener Future

Remote / London, UKFull Time£35K - £40K DOE

Bars Manager229

London, UKFull Time£37K - £40K DOE

Senior Venue ManagerCo-op Live

Manchester, UKFull TimeUp to £55K

Finance ManagerCo-op Live

Manchester, UKFull Timeup to £45K