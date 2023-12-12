Live Nation Australia buys Face To Face Touring

The partnership will focus on delivering a range of single-stage, multi-artist events to regional locations across Australia

Live Nation Australia has acquired Face To Face Touring, a concert and festival promoter headquartered in Perth, Western Australia.

Face To Face Touring was formed in September 2023 when promoters Zaccaria Concerts and Touring and Regional Touring joined forces.

The company’s portfolio of events includes Red Hot Summer Tour, SummerSalt, By The C, Castaway, Live in The Vines, One Electric Day, Sydney Spiegeltent, and the all-new Lookout Festival.

The firm, which also has operating offices in Ballarat, regional Victoria, has worked with artists including Jimmy Barnes, Nile Rogers & CHIC, Tina Arena, The Cat Empire, John Butler, The Teskey Brothers, Tame Impala, RUFUS DU SOL and more.

The partnership with Live Nation will focus on delivering a range of single-stage, multi-artist events to regional locations across Australia, according to a release.

LN will provide the Face To Face team with “global resources and industry knowledge to expand their offering, resulting in a more diverse portfolio of shows and music, while providing artists with greater unique opportunities to connect with fans across Australia”.

“By bringing together our companies to form Face To Face Touring we are creating a strong platform for growth,” says John Zaccaria, promoter and founder of Zaccaria Concerts and Touring.

“Our combined brands and businesses mean increased scale and relevance both in Australia and internationally. We have massive respect for Duane and what he has achieved with the Red Hot Summer brand and really look forward to working together as we integrate the two companies into one. By teaming up with Live Nation, we are poised for even greater expansion with the ability to create something truly amazing and magical for artist and fans all over Australia.”

Duane McDonald, promoter and founder of Regional Touring Event Enterprises, adds: “We are thrilled with the unique opportunities this partnership will create for fans, as well as our employees, contractors, and business partners. There will continue to be a strong focus on delivering the high quality of artists and concert experiences that fans love, with the backing of the world’s leading promoter and live entertainment company.”

Live Nation’s portfolio in Australia includes event organiser Secret Sounds, JV talent agency Cult Artists, and venues Festival Hall and The Palais Theatre in Melbourne, the Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane, the Hindley Street Music Hall in Adelaide and Anita’s Theatre in Thirroul.

