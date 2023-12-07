Latin star sells out 10 Buenos Aires arena shows

More than 100,000 tickets for Argentine singer-songwriter Emilia's residency at Movistar Arena were snapped up in record time

Argentine singer-songwriter Emilia has sold out 10 dates at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires in less than 10 hours.

In the process, the 27-year-old, who recently released her second studio album .mp3, broke a record previously held by Mexican artist Luis Miguel, who sold out nine shows at the arena in one day, with another night later added.

Produced by Fenix Entertainment Group, the dates will take place at the 15,000-cap South American venue on 6-7, 19-20, 21 & 23 April and 3, 29-31 May 2024. Tickets cost from 10,000 pesos (€26).

“Having sold out shows in my career is truly special,” Emilia, who is represented by WK Entertainment, tells Billboard. “To me it basically means my fans are connecting with my music. I am so thankful.

“It’s all about creating an unforgettable experience for my fans”

“I want every detail of the performances to be just right. It’s all about creating an unforgettable experience for my fans.”

The .mp3 Tour will also visit Anfiteatro in Rosario (12 April), Quality Arena, Cordoba (27 April) and Estadio Delmi, Salta (10 May) in Argentina, Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay (4 May) and Paraguay’s SND Arena (25 May).

Other upcoming concerts at Movistar Arena include Tom Jones, David Guetta, Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, Nicki Nicole and Laura Pausini.

The venue became the third South American venue to take Movistar’s name in 2019, following similar naming rights deals between the telecommunications giant and arenas in Santiago, Chile and Bogotá, Colombia.

