Latin star Karol G plans debut European tour

Colombian reggaeton superstar Karol G has announced her long-awaited European tour debut, bringing Mañana Será Bonito (Tomorrow Will Be Nice) to arenas and stadiums across the continent.

The 10-date outing, produced by Live Nation, will kick off on 8 June 2024 at Hallenstadion (cap. 15,000) in Zurich, Switzerland.

Stops include Cologne, Amsterdam, London, Paris, Milan, Antwerp, Berlin and Lisbon, with the tour closing at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium (65,000) in Madrid, Spain, on 20 July.

The European leg will follow her 27-date trek across 14 cities in Latin America, which stretches from 8 February to 10 May.

The announcement comes at the end of a historic year that saw the singer-songwriter gross $145 million with 843,000 tickets sold in just 18 shows. She also became the first female artist to reach #1 on Billboard Top 200 with a Spanish-language album.

At the end of last year, some of the biggest executives in the Latin music industry placed their bets on Karol G breaking through on an international level this year.

The 32-year-old, whose real name is Carolina Giraldo Navarro, is represented worldwide by Jbeau Lewis and Ryan Soroka at UTA.

Tomorrow Will Be Nice 2024 European Tour Dates:

08 June 2024 Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion

11 June 2024 Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena

June 14, 2024 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome

18 June 2024 London, UK The O2

22 June 2024 Paris, France Accor Arena

25 June 2024 Milan, Italy Milan Forum

June 29, 2024 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis

02 July 2024 Berlin, Germany Mercedes-Benz Arena

07 July 2024 Lisbon, Portugal Altice Arena

20 July 2024 Madrid, Spain Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

